Wawa agrees to $8 million data breach settlement with Virginia, other states

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said Tuesday that Wawa Inc. has agreed to an $8 million settlement related to a 2019 data breach of customer payment cards.

The attorneys general of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia reached the agreement with the chain, which is based in the Philadelphia area. Virginia is getting $682,432.14.

Hackers gained access to the company’s computer network in late 2018 through a phishing attack. About 34 million payment cards were compromised, Miyares said in a statement.

The statement said Wawa didn’t employ proper security measures to prevent the attack. The company has agreed to put into place various practices to safeguard personal information.