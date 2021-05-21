'We hear a lot about the need for workers': Virginia unemployment declined in April, but the labor force also dropped overall

Virginia's unemployment rate continues to drop as the COVID-19-pandemic slowly recedes, but the job market still has some major issues along with an overall economy that is in flux.

While the number of people who were reported as employed in Virginia jumped by more than 4,600 in April, the state's labor force also decreased by 12,422 to 4,225,614.

The overall outlook from the Virginia's April jobs report was "somewhat downbeat," said Joseph Mengedoth, a regional economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

Virginia’s unemployment rate stood at 4.7% in April, down 0.4% from March. That was well below the national jobless rate of 6.1%. While that's a sign that hiring is improving in Virginia, the stats also indicate that lots of people are staying out of the workforce, either because they remain worried about the risks of catching COVID-19 or they can't find jobs that match the skills or hours demanded by employers.

"We hear a lot about the need for workers," Mengedoth said, he added that many of those employers also say they are struggling to find the right workers to fill jobs.

A rapid recovery of jobs was seen from May to October of 2020. Since November, though, employers in Virginia have added only about 2,000 jobs a month.