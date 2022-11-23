 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday edition of The Times-Dispatch stuffed with savings

It’s here.

Today’s Richmond Times-Dispatch is stuffed with Black Friday inserts and other advertising.

It’s coming to you a day early this year, which means more time to check out the sales before heading to stores on Friday.

We’ve also extended the deadline for home delivery on Wednesday from 6 a.m. deadline to 8 a.m. And we’ve expanded our normal redelivery window from the 8 a.m. cutoff time to 10 a.m.

We will be publishing a normal paper on Thursday.

Not a subscriber? Pick up our edition at retailers and then visit richmond.com/subscribe to start home delivery.

We’re thankful for our readers.

Happy Thanksgiving!

