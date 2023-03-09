Wegmans is asking the Virginia Supreme Court to rethink a recent decision that could impact its $175 million distribution center under construction in Hanover County.

Several homeowners sued the Hanover County Board of Supervisors saying that it illegally passed a special use permit paving the way for the Sliding Hill Road site’s construction near the Hanover Airport. The residents opposed the development for reasons like industrial traffic, noise pollution and environmental damage. Wegmans was later added to the case as a second defendant.

The Hanover County Circuit Court initially ruled that the homeowners did not have the appropriate status to bring the suit against the board. Its decision to dismiss the case did not consider any of the eight ways the homeowners claim the board violated the law.

A Virginia Supreme Court opinion in early February said the lower court erred when it decided not to hear the homeowners’ arguments. The court voted unanimously to remand the suit back to Hanover.

Wegmans filed for a rehearing Tuesday, asking the court to either rehear arguments or amend the opinion sent to the lower court.

At this time, the distribution center is in advanced stages of construction, with all of its walls vertical. The 218-acre, 1.1 million square-foot facility would serve the company’s current and future stores along the East Coast and promised the creation of around 700 jobs.

Brian Buniva, the homeowners’ lawyer, said Wegmans is likely trying to stall legal proceedings long enough so that the distribution center can be completed and apply for a certificate of occupancy. Should the homeowners be successful, the board’s initial rezoning would be void and the company could be prohibited from getting a certificate of occupancy.

“The issue is operating the site really. That’s all that’s left now,” Buniva said. “They went ahead and decided to build while this litigation is pending. Now they are hoping that they can, once it’s finally constructed, get a certificate of occupancy to bring in 700 employees a day which we’ve alleged is harmful to my clients.”

The Hanover Board – the suit’s main defendant – did not join Wegmans in filing for a rehearing.

A county spokesperson said the county would not comment on pending legal matters. The county said in a statement after the Supreme Court’s February opinion that it disagreed with the decision, but remained confident the courts would find “that the Board acted properly in this case.”

Counsel for Wegmans did not respond to a media request by time of publication.

Of the 10 petitions for rehearing filed in 2022, only one was granted by the court. That one instance resulted in the same outcome without further proceedings.

Wegmans’ petition argues that the Supreme Court’s opinion goes against its own established precedent over local zoning decisions. It also says the court failed to hear arguments for federal cases used in its opinion.

The timeline for a decision on the petition is unknown. The court generally tries to make decisions on these types of petition as quickly as possible.

The distribution center was announced by the state in 2019. Then-Gov. Ralph Northam said Virginia was using $2.35 million in state money as an incentive to build the Wegmans center. The company has similar facilities in Pottsville, Pa., and Rochester, N.Y.