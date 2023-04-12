Electronic design and manufacturing firm Weidmüller Group is bringing more than 100 jobs to the Richmond area with a $16.4 million expansion of its existing site in Chesterfield County.

The German company has operated in Chesterfield for more than 50 years and, in similar fashion to other European businesses such as Denmark-based Lego and Netherlands-based ISO Group, is making significant investments in the county.

“We want ‘Made in America’ to mean ‘Made in Virginia,’ and Weidmüller Group has been manufacturing its products for more than five decades in Chesterfield County,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement. “Their longevity and continued investment are a powerful testament to the advantages a Virginia location offers international companies seeking growth in North American markets, and we look forward to Weidmüller’s continued success.”

Chesterfield is now home to more than 40 companies representing 13 countries. The county’s location within the Mid-Atlantic region, along the Interstate 95 corridor and near the Port of Virginia, provides added convenience for incoming and existing groups, officials said.

Weidmüller, which provides industrial connectivity to customers worldwide, will expand its engineering and production operation at 821 Southlake Blvd. by 24,000 square feet, helping meet consumer needs in North America.

“Weidmüller’s expansion in the United States cements our commitment to bring engineering and manufacturing closer to North American partners and customers,” Weidmüller USA president Bernd Schröder said.

“By deepening our partnerships with Chesterfield County and the State of Virginia, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand in a state known for a talented workforce, strong logistical benefits with access to Virginia ports, and strategically located to best service our customers,” Schröder added.

Barry DuVal, president and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, said access to a well-qualified workforce combined with Virginia’s pro-business climate contributes to places like Chesterfield being desirable locations for companies.

“The ability to provide a talented workforce is crucial to companies like Lego and Weidmüller,” DuVal said. “Central Virginia, along with Northern Virginia, is quickly becoming the data center capital of the country.”

Lego is set to construct its first U.S. manufacturing plant at the Meadowville Technology Park, and the automated horticulture company ISO Group is slated to establish its first U.S. assembly and distribution facility within the county.

“Chesterfield is still a manufacturing community,” said Jake Elder, managing director of small business and site development for Chesterfield Economic Development. “It’s home to many manufacturers, whether that’s in the food and beverage industry, the packaging industry, or what you’re seeing here recently with groups like Lego or ISO group.”

Youngkin is working to further business relationships in Asian markets as well, as he is scheduled for a trade trip to Taiwan, South Korea and Japan later in April.

The county, which collaborated with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, received a Youngkin-approved $488,450 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help with the project. Weidmüller is also eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.

The Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a VEDP workforce initiative, will provide support for Weidmüller’s job creation process.

“The additional 100 jobs this project brings will be yet another boost to the economic activity in the Greater Richmond area and will bolster the infrastructure available in our transition to a more environmentally sustainable future,” Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, said.

