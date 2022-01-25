Where's the Tito's? Empty shelves at Virginia ABC stores expected to continue into mid-2022

On a recent afternoon, the shelves at a Virginia ABC store in the Stony Point Village shopping center were spotty and bare in several places, cleared of many customer favorites.
There was no Tito’s Handmade Vodka, no Espolon Tequila, no Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey.
“Virginia ABC is experiencing supply chain and distribution challenges like other retailers,” Travis Hill, Virginia ABC’s CEO, said via email.
“I can’t get anything,” Jake Crocker, owner of Lady N’awlins Cajun Café in The Fan, said. "We’re definitely encountering a big time shortage. Every time we put in an order, three-fourths of what we want is out every time."
Crocker said he’s seeing a shortage of “Tito’s, Jameson, Jack Daniel's, Captain Morgan’s, Hornitos, Fireball, Grey Goose, basically everything.”
Empty shelves at Virginia ABC might be here for a while.
Hill said it might be mid-2022 or later before Virginia ABC and its suppliers will be able to sustain inventory levels to fulfill consumer demand.
Virginia ABC attributes the shortage of various products to several reasons, including congestion at major U.S. ports impacting the supply of imported liquor, trucking shortages, COVID-related staffing shortages across the industry, and a shortage in bottles and raw materials for suppliers, Hill said.
Another reason for distribution hiccups: Virginia ABC moved its offices and warehouse from Richmond near the Diamond to Hanover County last year.
The new 315,000-square-foot distribution center received its first supplier shipment in mid-April and had its first outbound shipment to stores in late August, according to Virginia ABC. During the transition, ABC maintained receiving and shipping operations from the warehouse in Richmond. This was necessary to ensure consistent supply to customers, Hill said.
"Any time you move into a new facility, there will be fine tuning and tweaking necessary. When you add a move in the middle of a pandemic, the number of challenges increases dramatically," Hill said. As a result, it took longer than anticipated to load the new facility and get it ready for startup, which created challenges into October, Hill said.
Some local distillers say they've experienced significant issues in regards to ABC stores being out-of-stock of their products for weeks, even though the ABC warehouse is fully stocked with it. In a pandemic when many businesses are struggling and several local distilleries are still in the start-up phase, the distribution problems can be devastating, some distillers, who declined to be named for fear of retribution, said.
Others agreed that they have been experiencing short supplies of bottles and some raw materials, but most have found an alternative and said it doesn't contribute to the supply chain issues ABC has been facing.
“We had been able to stay in front of our bottle supplies but recently switched the type of bottle we use on some of our whiskies. It will not affect consumer experience but with a sharp eye you will notice the packaging is different. I expect the bottle issues to resolve in the next quarter," Dave Cuttino, co-founder of Reservoir Distillery based in Scott’s Addition, said.
Virginia ABC is also experiencing staffing shortages due to COVID-19 and the need for employees to quarantine after an exposure.
On Monday, all 395 Virginia ABC stores in the state began opening at noon due to COVID-19 and staffing issues. Store closing times will remain the same.
“Like other retailers, we are affected by pandemic-related staffing shortages due to the need for employees to quarantine,” Hill said. “This has impacted our ability to remain fully staffed in our distribution center to ship products to stores, resulting in delayed shipments. We also rely on our transportation partner to transport shipments to stores. When they have staffing shortages due to COVID, trucks may be delayed.”
One bright spot: a new ABC store opened in the Manchester district on Tuesday in the City View Marketplace at 521 Hull Street. It is the 13th ABC store in Richmond and the first in the renovated Manchester district.
Also, the new 315,000-square-foot distribution center in Hanover offers workers more room to social distance and a better working environment during the pandemic, which allowed for continued operations, Hill said.
Still throughout the area, customers are finding that some local ABC stores are wiped out of one product – like Jack Daniel's or Grey Goose vodka – while other stores stock it.
Stores that serve a higher number of licensees from restaurants and bars tend to be more adversely affected, Hill said.
But there is a workaround. Customers are encouraged to check the status of the products they wish to purchase on Virginia ABC’s website www.abc.virginia.gov before heading out. Customers may be able to find specific products they’re looking for at another ABC store nearby.
Hill also said that due to smaller shipments from suppliers and higher demand at stores, a product could come into the distribution center and be picked for shipment to stores, but the supply is depleted before all stores are picked for shipment.
“We are attempting to address this issue by limiting store orders for certain products and adjusting forecast for these items,” Hill said.
But some are skeptical.
“[Virginia ABC] is not a private business," Crocker said of the state-run authority. "There’s no sense of urgency to solve their distribution problems.”
Regardless, sales at Virginia ABC continued to grow during the pandemic with $1.4 billion gross sales for fiscal year 2021, up $161.3 million over fiscal year 2020.
