Where's the Tito's? Empty shelves at Virginia ABC stores expected to continue into mid-2022

Another reason for distribution hiccups: Virginia ABC moved its offices and warehouse from Richmond near the Diamond to Hanover County last year.

The new 315,000-square-foot distribution center received its first supplier shipment in mid-April and had its first outbound shipment to stores in late August, according to Virginia ABC. During the transition, ABC maintained receiving and shipping operations from the warehouse in Richmond. This was necessary to ensure consistent supply to customers, Hill said.

"Any time you move into a new facility, there will be fine tuning and tweaking necessary. When you add a move in the middle of a pandemic, the number of challenges increases dramatically," Hill said. As a result, it took longer than anticipated to load the new facility and get it ready for startup, which created challenges into October, Hill said.

Some local distillers say they've experienced significant issues in regards to ABC stores being out-of-stock of their products for weeks, even though the ABC warehouse is fully stocked with it. In a pandemic when many businesses are struggling and several local distilleries are still in the start-up phase, the distribution problems can be devastating, some distillers, who declined to be named for fear of retribution, said.