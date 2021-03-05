Williams: A Richmond coffee shop eliminated tipping and now has a hot tip: Don't leave one, it's racist.

"There are so many things about it that don't feel right, that aren't based in honorable history," Spivack said.

Add the pandemic-era practice of coarse customers sexually harassing servers by demanding that they remove their mask as a condition of tipping, and we can see that this practice gives people too much power over workers.

Spivack floated the no-tipping idea to his employees.

"If I was on the fence, I couldn’t be on the fence because everyone was overwhelmingly in favor of it," he said.

Spivack has raised prices to cover the enhanced wages to his workers. He acknowledges that what works in his coffeehouse, which lacks an extensive food menu, might not be viable in a full service restaurant, where tipping can be far more lucrative for servers. Raising the price of a cup of coffee by 50 cents is one thing; adding $5 to a $30 restaurant entrée is something else. "I don't think we're seeing the same sticker shock," he said.