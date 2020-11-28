With raised stakes and sanitizer, businesses in Carytown welcomed shoppers for Small Business Saturday

"I just, I can't say that enough - Richmond is amazing," Slone said. "Everybody who's coming in there, like, they're just like, we want to shop local, we're trying to support small business. And so they're trying to grab as much stuff as they can. And Carytown's so great because Carytown plays really nicely, you know, if I don't have something, I know where it is and I'll send somebody to that other business and, you know, they'll do that for us, too."

The biggest threat's been Amazon, Slone said.

"I think I think people are inspired more by coming to a physical place than shopping on Amazon," Vranas said. "You can get it obviously faster if you come in here, but I think that there's something about the variety that we have that is really neat."

The pandemic has meant adaption because some shoppers are wary of gathering in indoor spaces. Slone said some businesses like World of Mirth have started to do curbside pickup and delivery. Merrymaker Fine Paper, which is only open on Saturdays, had a spike in private appointment set ups during the week, owner Heather Holub said. Slone said gift shop Mongrel took to the order online and pick up in store method.