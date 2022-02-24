With record number of apartment units added in recent years, can demand in the Richmond area keep up?

Apartment complexes are going up at a rapid pace throughout the Richmond region.

Yet is there enough demand to handle the 4,510 new units - a record - that were absorbed last year?

"The answer is overwhelmingly yes," Michael Cobb, a senior market analyst at commercial real estate analytics and research firm CoStar Group, told those attending the Greater Richmond Association for Commercial Real Estate’s annual Commercial Real Estate Market Review on Feb. 22.

The region's annual net absorption figures for multifamily housing in the Richmond area typically ran between 1,500 to 2,000 units each year between 2015 to 2019.

That changed in 2020 when the net absorption jumped dramatically to 3,780 units. It rose again to 4,510 in 2021.

"So yes, there's been demand for multifamily and that isn't expected to go away anytime soon," Cobb said. "You have a metro area that's really benefited from a lot of population gains. If you think about the early months of the pandemic, you had a lot of people moving from higher cost metros to more affordable metros like Richmond. You also have a pro-business friendly environment in Richmond that has seen a lot of growth of companies moving to the area and expanding in area."

The Richmond region has experience "a ton of demand," and that likely isn't going to subside, he said.

"The question now is will it be able to keep pace with what we saw last year. That remains to be seen, but it's likely to remain above what we saw in pre-pandemic years," Cobb said.

As a result, vacancies for the roughly 93,000 multifamily units in the region decreased to about 4% at the end of last year. That is below the market’s historical average vacancy rate of about 6.5%.

"That's the tightest rate that has been seen in years," Cobb said. "It goes to show that demand has been absolutely rising amid the rise of development that we've been seeing."

When a region has soaring demand and a compressing vacancy rate, that means rising rental prices, he said.

Rents climbed 11% in 2021, after jumping more than 5% in 2020.

That 11% growth in rental price is ranked right in the middle of the 50 largest markets nationally, he said.

The number of apartments under construction is at an all time high, Cobb said. That is unlikely to slow down given the area's strong economic fundamentals.

"The question is if demand is able to keep pace, then you might start to see a little bit of supply base vacancy expansion. Nonetheless, at 4% even some sort of expansion will still leave the market in good shape," he said.

In the office sector, leasing activity isn't quite back to pre-pandemic levels, but activity increased last year as compared with 2020.

"It can be seen as an encouraging sign as tenants are now committing to spaces and committing to their future," Cobb said. "The future of office certainly is not dead."

Office vacancy rate stood at 7.1% in 2021, down from 7.7% in 2016.

"It's been beneficial to landlords in that the existing stock of inventory hasn't grown by much so options for tenants have been pretty limited," he said, noting that the vacancy rate is the tightest it has been in recent years.

The industrial sector - which includes distribution centers and warehouses - is another strong area with a vacancy rate of 2.9% at the end of 2021.

"It's hard to get much tighter than that," he said. "You're seeing footprints become larger and larger as those national distributors and retailers make their way to Richmond. But as vacancies get tighter and tenants are finding their way to the market, you're seeing construction soar."

The amount of industrial space under construction as a share of inventory put the Richmond region at No. 1 compared with other markets across the country.

"With all time highs from a development perspective, that's likely not going to slow anytime soon," Cobb said. "There's a ton of inventory on the way but that shouldn't necessarily be a scary thing. After all, at least 50% of that space has been leased."