Workers’ Compensation Commission honored for employee relations

Finding your way again after getting injured on the job or being a victim of crime is often daunting, especially if you need monetary assistance. More than a century ago, it was almost impossible to receive basic support for this — that is, until the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission was formed.

Founded in 1918, the agency oversees the resolution of workers’ compensation claims and was incorporated after the Virginia Legislature approved the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Act.

The commission has been designated a top workplace for two consecutive years thanks to its positive working environment and open communication culture, workers say. It regularly hosts town halls to give employees the opportunity to voice their concerns and learn of new operational issues. This is done to bring about the welcoming environment it strives to maintain.

“We want everyone to feel important, and their work contributes to our success, regardless of the position,” said Evelyn McGill, executive director. “We are great because we are diverse; we have individuals from all walks of life. That diversity results in stronger decision-making and strong service delivery.”

In the Greater Richmond area, the commission has 280 employees, all of whom band together to serve the community in a variety of non-work-related activities.

These include running book drives, volunteering at soup kitchens, and participating in Angel Tree and the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.

To show its gratitude, the agency honors its team through activities such as the Above and Beyond Award, which provides a small token of appreciation to a worker who has exceeded job expectations. During the first week of May, it also hosts an employee appreciation week and later a celebratory picnic.

There’s also a deep sense of teamwork, employees say. During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when most employees teleworked, they still relied on employees to sort through the mail because there isn’t yet a paperless operation in place. When one member became ill, the team had to quarantine, so operations were suspended.