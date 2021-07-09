Workers in Richmond and beyond are switching jobs - and fields - for better work-life-balance and remote work

For example, locally, jobs in arts, entertainment, and recreation are up 66% from last year and up 52% in leisure and hospitality.

In June, nonfarm payroll employment is up by 15.6 million since April 2020 but is down by 6.8 million, or 4.4 percent, from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Resignations have been going up since September of last year, according to BLS data. In April, 4 million people quit their jobs, the highest rate of quits since the Bureau of Labor Statistics started recording that number in 2000. In May, the number of quits fell to 3.6 million, but it's still a historically high number. Leading many researchers to believe that people are quitting their jobs to find something better and more fulfilling.

Looking for a new location, changing careers

Jake Maniaci, 34, had a good job as a plant manager in plastics and steel manufacturing at the beginning of the pandemic, but he wasn’t happy.

The former Marine wanted a job that was more creative, that felt meaningful, and he wanted to move with his wife and two kids from the freezing winters of the Ohio Rust Belt for the warmth of the South.