A Richmond tech startup aimed at making work in the trades more efficient just landed a crucial partnership.

WRANGLD launched its platform in 2022 with the idea of bringing billing, payment, lead capture and field management all into one place, with the slogan: “You stay the master of your trade and let us keep the technology aspect WRANGLD.”

The company’s new partnership is with Atlanta-based fintech company Momnt, which focuses on making business lending easier. The new partnership means that WRANGLD users like electricians, HVAC technicians, painters or landscapers can offer consumer lending to their customers.

CEO and co-founder Jonathan “JD” Dyke said that means trades companies can now go after bigger jobs.

While the WRANGLD platform works for 200 person-sized companies, Dyke said it’s really targeted at smaller and mid-sized contractors, between 10 and 100 employees, that may have to spring unexpected $10,000 or $15,000 expenses on customers from time to time.

“Most small to medium-sized contractors either can’t afford financing or it’s at an extremely high APR,” Dyke said. “Now an HVAC owner can have a tablet with options to offer financing. It gives the ability to get larger ticket items because consumers can actually afford to put in the better system, now that the cost is broken up over monthly payments.”

The added lending capability from Momnt has been added into the WRANGLD platform.

“We’re thrilled to partner with WRANGLD and improve the contractor financing experience. WRANGLD, like Momnt, puts innovation and user experience first,” said Mike O’Connell, vice president of partnerships for Momnt. “The two digital experiences come together perfectly and give users the ease, security, convenience and top-of-the-line digital experience they’ve been looking for.”

Dyke said the company, which is on the path to having 100 customers, has seven employees split between development sales and customer support. It uses space at the Michael Wassmer Innovation Center at 1717 E. Cary St. in Shockoe Bottom as a member of Startup Virginia.

Dyke’s background is in the tech and startup space. He left retail management and sales for work in system administration and computer building before getting hired by Microsoft to build internal tools and processes. From there, he went into the world of auto industry-focused startups. He was the fifth employee of TradePending and later worked for a small team at Xcite Automotive.

While at Xcite, he met his current WRANGLD co-founder Mason Herron.

In the initial stages of the company, Dyke and Herron first looked to the automotive industry but found a market saturated with early-stage competitors. After investigating the trades, they pivoted.

“I rode along with some different contractors and got to see what it was like working with their tech and, yes, it was further behind and they are in need of a good update,” Dyke said. “We looked at the competition and thought we could bring a better product to market for these guys.”

It’s now spawned into a digital application that helps with payment processing for checks or credit cards and with paper trails like invoicing proposals and estimates among many other pieces. Dyke said WRANGLD wants to differentiate between competitors by being the simplest and easiest method. It does that by automating as many processes as possible in the background. Other platforms might be clunkier by requiring more of those functions to be done manually.

It also has inventory tracking to tell workers if they have all the right parts in stock for a certain job and if those parts are on the right truck.

The startup also has another partnership with Zubie, a fleet management company with the ability to track a contractor’s trucks through GPS. That adds a live map showing all the contractor’s vehicles and gives customers live updates about the technician’s location.

Dyke says the ultimate goal is to be one of the top players in the category. WRANGLD is currently focusing on getting partnerships with such companies as Momnt and Zubie that offer added features.

“We want to be one of the big contenders in the space. From a feature set, we fit right into the top 10. We’d like to climb up that ladder as fast as we can,” Dyke said. “The top companies have a lot of money behind them, and our goal is to keep driving and growing.”