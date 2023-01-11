 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YMCA of Greater Richmond CEO leaving to take role with national YMCA

Mixed bag of weather forcasted; Bon Secours builds clinic; Sports editor wins national award

The president and CEO of YMCA of Greater Richmond, Abigail “Abby” Farris Rogers, announced that she'll be stepping down to take a new role.

Rogers's last day at the YMCA will be Feb. 28.

She will be taking a new position as executive vice president/chief development officer for YMCA of the USA, beginning March 1.

Rogers has served as president/CEO of the YMCA of Greater Richmond, since 2021, succeeding the retirement of Tim “TJ” Joyce.

“This decision is a bittersweet one,” Rogers said in a statement. “I have had the privilege of working alongside an amazing staff team and dedicated board, partners and volunteers who are working to create a Richmond that is truly open for all...I look forward to continuing to lift up the impact that our region is having on our community at the national level.”

During her tenure, Rogers was responsible for launching a $40 million five-year comprehensive campaign.

“Abby has been responsible for leading the YMCA through innovative and strategic growth across child care, community health and infrastructure investments. Her outstanding fiscal stewardship, especially in the face of the pandemic, has left our organization in strong financial strength,” Kristian M. Gathright, YMCA Association board chair, said.

Prior to her role as YMCA president, Rogers served as the executive vice president and chief advancement officer for the YMCA of Greater Richmond.

Rogers has been awarded the YWCA Woman of the Year Award for her contributions to ensuring equitable access to child care.

Rogers will continue to live in Richmond after her move to the YMCA of the USA and plans to continue to be involved in many of the nonprofits she currently works with in her personal time.

