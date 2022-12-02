Youngkin wants $350 million for business sites

There aren’t enough sites ready for businesses that want to move to Virginia or expand existing operations, Gov. Glenn Youngkin says, and so he's pushing for a $350 million increase in what the state spends on those sites.

That represents a more than three-fold increase over the multi-million dollar increase approved the General Assembly in the current two year budget.

The budget set $150 million to prepare “business-ready” sites for economic development officials to market – up from the usual $1 million or so a year.

“It’s not enough,” Youngkin told a conference on international trade.

“So, next week, I will proposed an additional $350 million investment for a total of $500 million to secure Virginia’s position as having the best sites in the nation,” he said, “I want ‘Made in America’ to mean ‘Made in Virginia.’”

Earlier, Tom Barkin, the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said Virginia has largely recovered from the pandemic when it comes to measurements like the unemployment rate and jobs growth, but is still plagued by low workforce participation. That lack of workers could constrict a business sector that is adding more jobs than it has workers to fill them.

Barkin said that the supply for labor is set to be constrained in the near future and that companies will have to use new policies to find the workforces they need.

“COVID has caused businesses, governments and – yes – even economists to reassess their assumptions on the labor market. Increasingly, I fear, we are moving to an environment where labor is short, not long,” said Barkin, who oversees one of 12 districts for the central bank. “That situation can be managed … but it requires real intentionality.”

The comments came at the Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on International Trade held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The event, which focused on the relationship between the state and national and global economy, has been held for 13 years.

A healthy workforce environment before the pandemic when jobs were added month over month for about a decade, gave way to the sudden loss of 22 million jobs from the pandemic and an unemployment rate of 14.7%. Workforce participation fell 3 percentage points, a level that hasn’t been seen since the early 1970s.

Today, the economy has largely bounced back. The state unemployment rate is lower than it was before COVID and jobs have been added every month. Still, workforce participation continues to lag behind with 127,000 less workers than in early March 2020, despite schools reopening, the rollout of vaccines, and the overall increase of benefits and wages.

“The result has been unprecedented labor market tightness. Job openings have hit record highs. Businesses have struggled to hold on to or find enough workers, especially in industries with lower pay and less attractive jobs,” Barkin said. “This issue is particularly pronounced in skilled trades, like nursing or welding or truck driving. In November 2021, the quits rate reached a new record. In March, we reached two open jobs for every unemployed person. We are not far from that high today.”

The growth of the working-age population is expected to decrease. Fertility rates are trending downward, baby boomers are aging out of the workforce and as of October, Virginia was missing about half a million prime-age immigrants versus 10-year pre-COVID trends, Barkin said.

He added that fewer workers would continue to restrict growth and add inflationary pressures to the economy, saying that businesses and governments either need to find enhancements to productivity, or structure incentives that bring people back to work.

Some employers have decided to drop procedures like drug tests and background checks to expand their pool of candidates. Others have invested in full-time recruiting staff and training programs.

The cost of child and elder care was said to be a major hurdle in people returning to work. Some businesses have tackled initiatives around employee necessities like childcare and housing to better attract labor.

Barkin noted that not all responses to the labor shortage will be a positive for workers. It could bring the rise of automation and robotics tasks to increase overall productivity, which could impact jobs. He warned about a possible increase in offshoring employment, which would largely impact entry-level jobs.

A 'true crisis'

Virginia Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings called workforce participation a “true crisis” in a panel discussion after Barkin’s remarks.

Virginia has lost some of its migration from nearby states. Through the mid-2000s and into the 2010s, Virginia had a healthy inflow of residents. The most recent migration statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau show that trend has started to reverse, with more people leaving the state in 2019 than were coming in.

“If you look at the map, the states above us, high cost states, absolutely losing population to the states below us,” Cummings said. “Unfortunately all those people are driving right through Virginia.”

Other panelists were leaders from large companies in the state. Many said they were focusing on investing in their own workforce development programs or deepening connections to universities in the state to train the workforce.

“We have a number of jobs, all of us do, that do not require a college degree. They are technology jobs,” said Dominion Chair, President and CEO Robert Blue. “For us, partnering with community colleges on specific programs and then also specific trained skills is important.”

Huntington Ingalls Industries Vice President Andy Green said the company is invested in its apprenticeship program and in getting local children interested in shipbuilding as a career as early as pre-kindergarten. Amazon Vice President of World Wide Economic Development Holly Sullivan said the company is investing in programs like its Career Choice Program that gives hourly associates access to college-level classes and its Future Engineer programs in middle and high schools to increase STEM participation.

“We’ve got to do something that gets workers to stay in Virginia,” Cummings said. “Because its probably going to get worse. It’s all hands on deck.”

A protracted inflation fight

Earlier this week, the Federal Reserve said it will push interest rates higher than previously expected and keep them there for an extended period to combat inflation.

Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed is seeking to increase its benchmark rate by enough to slow the economy, hiring, and wage growth, but not so much as to send the U.S. into recession.

It has lifted the rate six times this year to a range of 3.75% to 4%, the highest in 15 years. Those increases have sharply boosted mortgage rates, causing home sales to plunge, while also raising costs for most other consumer and business loans.

Powell acknowledged there has been some good news on the inflation front, with the cost of goods such as cars, furniture, and appliances in retreat. He also said that rents and other housing costs were likely to decline next year.

But the cost of services, which includes dining out, traveling, and health care, are still rising at a fast clip and will likely be much harder to rein in, he said.

“Despite some promising developments, we have a long way to go in restoring price stability,” Powell said.

Dave Ress, of The Times-Dispatch, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.