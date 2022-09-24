Your Funds: One thing you can no longer afford: Being bad with credit

If you think inflation feels bad at the grocery store or gas pump, consider the pain it inflicts on a credit card statement, where higher prices don’t just impact the cost of items you buy, but also the financing to pay for them.

And according to several recent studies, a growing number of consumers are getting that sick feeling from the bills they see every month, as credit card balances near record levels and appear certain to surpass previous highs and eclipse $1 trillion for the first time.

It’s proof that plenty of Americans are engaging in bad financial behavior at exactly the wrong time. Behaviors that were acceptable a short time ago are not nearly so healthy today, a situation that will only worsen until interest rate hikes stop and inflation recedes.

In the meantime, the numbers suggest that a lot of Americans — and the country as a whole — are headed for a credit card debt crisis.

As recently as last year, few people would have predicted such a thing. When the pandemic took hold in 2020, Americans cut spending and focused on debt reduction; credit card debt nationally plunged from a record $927 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $770 billion in the first quarter of 2021, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

But since then, Americans have added more than $100 billion to their revolving credit balances, which now total some $887 billion.

With inflation and interest rates rising — plus other factors that have many consumers struggling — it’s a lock that the old record will be broken soon, probably by year’s end.

At the same time, rates themselves are breaking another record, for the highest average credit card rate nationally.

Bankrate.com pegs average credit card rates above 18%, the highest since 1996. That barely accounts for the Fed’s last interest rate hike, which card issuers hadn’t fully digested before the central bank raised interest rates another 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday. Further, the Fed signaled it’s likely to bump rates again — by an additional 1.25% — before the year is over.

LendingTree recently pegged the average credit card interest rate at roughly 21.6%, a new record. And several studies show the average interest rate on new cards being issued today is north of 21%.

With more increases already penciled in, rates of 25% will not be outliers by the time New Year’s Day rolls around. It should be enough to scare consumers off of debt, but it isn’t.

Analysts from Lending Tree calculated that the national average card debt among people carrying unpaid balances was $6,569. Meanwhile, a CreditCards.com study released last week showed that nearly two-thirds of credit card debtors have been carrying a balance for at least a year.

If you have $5,000 in credit card debt and are making $500 monthly payments trying to bring the balance down, less of your money now goes to principal (unless you have a fixed-rate card).

Your behavior may not have changed, but your pay-off date is further out and your efforts have become less effective.

The good news, if there is any, is that thus far consumers appear to be keeping up with the bills. Delinquency levels are low relative to history, and the debt-to-income ratio is not exceptionally high. But that could change overnight as the cumulative effects of a more costly everyday life keep banging on our doors.

With that in mind, consumers must refine their spending and hack away at any high-interest debts.

With so few investment products currently holding the promise of double-digit returns, anyone with debt should consider “investing” into the pay-down as a good return on their money.

Making progress is hard with inflation running north of 8%, so write down all debts, track your spending and see where you can make cuts on the expenditures side of the ledger to improve the outlook on what you owe.

The trade-offs can be tough, but consider whether the debt is causing more pain — monetary or emotional — than the spending cutbacks; if so, attack the debt.

Consider refinancing wherever feasible. There are still some available low-rate balance-transfer offers; consider moving credit card balances, but beware of transfer fees and of what costs will become if you can’t pay the debt off before the teaser rate expires.

Look at timing any major purchases, and weigh financing options before you head to the store or dealership.