Your Funds: ‘Tis the season for getting a win out of your losers

For consumers, the story of the holiday season is buying amid high inflation.

For investors, it’s selling after big losses.

‘Tis the season for tax-loss selling, and with the stock market having peaked on the first trading day of 2022 and being down more than 15% since, now is the time to consider making year-end moves and looking for securities that have been marked down and tossed into the bargain bin.

While there can be tax-loss selling any year — unless you’re so lucky that all your investments have come up winners — the stock market as measured by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index had an average gain of more than 25% during calendar years 2019, ’20 and ’21, so investors didn’t think much about the tax benefits of downturns.

This year, they have losses, enough in many cases to wipe out gains made on investments held several years, making this a good time to consider moves before the end of the year.

To figure out your next move, you must first understand tax-loss harvesting, which boils down to selling investments held in taxable accounts at a loss. (Note: It’s easy to do it you’ve lost faith in a stock or fund’s ability to be a winner in the near future.)

Realizing losses isn’t fun, but the loss amount can be used to offset taxable capital gains and potentially up to $3,000 of your ordinary income.

Even if you weren’t planning to sell and generate capital gains this year, you may be on the hook for gains generated by your mutual funds and ETFs.

Mutual funds are “pass-through investments;” the dividends they receive and capital gains they generate pass through the fund and on to the customer.

If you hold funds in a taxable account, you’re on the hook for the tax liabilities created this year, a time when fund managers responded to a down market by changing portfolios, often generating big gain payouts that you’ll receive soon even if the fund is down for 2022.

In the next few weeks, most fund companies will make their distributions; if you wind up with a surprisingly large payout, consider tax-loss selling to reduce it.

Beyond that tax benefit, loss harvesting frees up money to be reinvested into something that better meets your asset-allocation strategy, needs and investment outlook.

It’s important to note that tax-loss selling should not be an excuse for giving into your nerves about the market; it’s about re-positioning a portfolio and minimizing taxes, not about running scared.

To that end, here are three questions to consider as you decide if there are moves to make now that will benefit your portfolio going forward, and your tax bill come springtime.

1. In my taxable accounts, do I have any losses and how do I feel about the investments that are on the harvesting chopping block?

The first step is identifying what, if anything, can be sold at a loss and then determining if the only reason to make the move is for the tax savings.

Generally, it’s a mistake when investors let the tax tail wag the dog — changing the portfolio solely to capture a tax benefit — but start by figuring out possible moves to make.

There are several potential selling tactics; you can unload your entire stake in a security that’s down or you can identify specific shares from long-term holdings — presumably those purchased more recently that are down despite a years-long uptrend — and sell just the losers.

Long-term investors may not have many losses to choose from, but a lot of stock-heavy portfolios will surprise their owners this year, as 2022 has wiped out a few years of gains for many securities.

2. Do I have gains to offset? Can this help rebalance my portfolio?

Losses can be used to reduce or eliminate any capital gains you have this year, whether they represent profitable sales you made or distributions from funds. If your losses are larger than the gains, the remaining losses can be used to offset up to $3,000 of your ordinary taxable income. (Any amount over $3,000 can be carried forward to be used in future years.)

Rebalancing involves putting a portfolio back to its planned allocations.

Investors who let winners run for years might find themselves heavy in specific sectors — particularly technology and health care — or just overweight in stocks relative to fixed income.

Culling the winners is step one in rebalancing, but it generates capital gains.

By selling some of your laggards at a loss — rather than just moving money from your winners to your losers — you offset the gains and can pick new investments to rebuild the portfolio.

3. Is there something just as good or better to put in the portfolio?

If you still believe in an investment’s long-term potential, you might want to ride out the doldrums expecting it to pay off. If you sell now, you won’t be able to repurchase the same security for 30 days; otherwise, the fast sell/buyback cycle becomes a “wash sale,” eliminating the benefits of your tax-loss harvest.

Moreover, you want to rebuild your portfolio with upgrades.

In my portfolio, for example, I have some shares of Verizon Communications (VZ) inherited from my parents several years ago, now trading at a small loss; but I have held the stock mostly for its dividend income, which still looks solid.

I haven’t made a decision yet — it may depend on how much in gains I want to offset — but I won’t give up the dividend stream until or unless I feel I can replace the stock with something whose potential I like even more.

The idea here is to finish the holiday season with a portfolio that you like even better than what you have now, and with a reduced tax bill to boot. That’s a holiday gift with real potential to keep on giving.