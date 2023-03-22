A mixed-use community with housing, retail and two spots for large job centers is headed to a location near the Virginia Center Commons mall redevelopment.

Henrico County approved a conditional zoning request from Sauer Properties last week for 93.4 acres of mostly wooded land off J.E.B. Stuart Parkway and Virginia Center Parkway. The newly approved zoning allows for a mixed-use district and for industrial uses.

Plans for the development, yet to be named, feature 780 residential units with a mixture of multifamily rental and for-sale townhomes. The northern end of the property has two “pads” for companies to build new job centers with the potential to bring a significant number of jobs. Sauer Properties said one of those pads will be developed as “site ready,” meaning that incoming companies can build without having to upgrade land.

Sauer’s new property was largely inspired by Henrico’s plan to redevelop Virginia Center Commons from an aging mall. Today, the mall has been largely demolished and the incoming $50 million Henrico Sports Complex is close to completion. More uses, including residential use, are anticipated for the rest of the site. That effort is led by Richmond-based Rebkee Co.

“That was a real impetus for us to move forward with starting to renew our property for development, and we think this is very complementary to what the county is doing,” said Ashley Peace, president for Sauer Properties.

While the community itself is mixed-use, it is really four distinct areas, each with their own specific purpose.

The northernmost two pads on either side of J.E.B. Stuart Parkway are slated for 258,000 square-feet of space for office-like facilities. Henrico County’s Economic Development Authority said those pads would be a major boost in securing life science companies.

“There’s a really substantial demand for lab space and there’s very little product available, not just in Henrico, but throughout Virginia,” said Anthony Romanello, executive director for the Henrico EDA. “One of the things in talking with the folks at Sauer was that their location near Virginia Center Commons would be a really good location for some research and development R&D facilities.”

The Richmond area has been a growing hub for companies in the pharmaceutical space and is poised for more growth in that area. Henrico recently dropped its research and development tax rate down from $3.50 to 95 cents per $100 of assessed value in an effort to incentivize more of those types of projects. Romanello said the Sauer site would be an asset in that effort.

Another portion of the new development is a 45-acre slot designated for about 450 market-rate, for-sale housing units. HHHunt Communities, the development division of HHHunt Corp., is leading that portion of the project.

“We’re looking at a mix of different product offerings to be able to have a good amount of product segmentation within the community,” said Jonathan D. Rideout, vice president of real estate development.

This area will be a mix between townhouses and condominiums, with the final numbers yet to be determined. Rideout said he envisions them as good spaces for young professionals and empty nesters looking to downsize as primary buyers. The for-sale section is still in its residential review stage with a plan for between 50 to 100 lots.

Rideout said construction could begin as early as the end of 2024, or early 2025 with environmental review, final plan approval and financing taking up the next 10 months or so.

Sauer itself will construct the community mixed-use development at the southern end of the parcel, with around 330 multifamily apartment units and 27,000 square feet of retail.

In 2014, the area was approved for a grocery-anchored retail center that was never built, according to Sauer’s zoning application. Peace said the final retail mixture is still being considered, but that the area is already well-served in grocery retail.