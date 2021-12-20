Lockout of 95 union employees at DuPont factory in Chesterfield has ended; new contact approved

On Monday, however, Tom Short, president of the IBEW union at the Spruance plant, said he believes only a few of the employees who were locked out will not return.

“For the people that did not work elsewhere or were working elsewhere, it is going to take a few months to recoup what they have lost,” Short said.

“Now, DuPont needs to start the hard work of fence mending,” Gray said. “A lockout is a little bit different than a strike, With a strike maybe sometimes the onus is on the union to get the relationship back in order, but here there were a lot of people that were upset about being locked out especially over the holidays. DuPont needs to engage in the hard work of fence mending.”

The labor disagreement had prompted concern from some members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, because the products made at the plant are considered vital to national interests.

DuPont has operated its Spruance plant since 1929. The Kevlar it produces is a high-strength but lightweight material used in such products as bullet-resistant vests and automotive components.

Nomex is a heat-resistant material used in clothing worn by firefighters.

Tyvek is a water and microbial-resistant material used in a variety of applications, including protective personal garments worn by first responders and medical professionals, packaging for medical products, and protective insulation for housing.