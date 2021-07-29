Logistics provider plans to lay off 119 contract workers at Fort Lee if contract isn't renewed

A North Carolina-based company that has a contract to provide logistics services at Fort Lee near Petersburg plans to lay off 119 employees at the U.S. Army facility in September.

The Logistics Company Inc. also plans to lay off 41 workers at Fort Eustis near Newport News, according to WARN Act notice filed on July 9 with state officials.

The company notified the state that it plans to reduce its workforce at the two military bases because its contract with the Department of Defense ends Sept. 7, according to an official with one of the unions representing workers. A Fort Lee spokesman confirmed that the contract is expiring.

The contract that The Logistics Company has with the government has been extended several times, said Benyoel T. Morgan, president of the TWU local 527 union, which represents the workers at Fort Lee.

"The company put out a WARN notice because they have not gotten any official information from the government that the contract is going to be extended," Morgan said. "The law requires them to put out a [60-day] notice if they are laying off people because they are losing the contract."

The hope is the company will get a contract extension, he said.