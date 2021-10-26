Longtime owner of Sam Miller's restaurant, considered the 'senior statesman' of Shockoe Slip, has died

Thomas D. Leppert, who owned Sam Miller's restaurant in Shockoe Slip for nearly 50 years and was a catalyst in transforming the historic district into a popular spot for other restaurants, hotels and offices, died last week. He was 74.
"He had an amazing restaurant life," said Ren Mefford, a former general manager of Sam Miller's who now is vice president at EAT Restaurant Partners, the Richmond-based restaurant group that operates 13 area restaurants.
Besides owning Sam Miller's for decades, Mr. Leppert was involved in and was a big promoter of Shockoe Slip, particularly in the 1970s when the district was starting to be rejuvenated.
"He was known as the mayor of Shockoe Slip because he was very involved in the development of Shockoe Slip in the '70s," Mefford said.
Michael T. Byrne, a partner with Mr. Leppert for 21 years and a longtime friend, said Mr. Leppert was "really inspirational" in those early years in the development of the Shockoe Slip neighborhood.
But more importantly, he said, is the fact that Sam Miller's is still operating today.
"First off, his legacy is [the restaurant's] longevity," Byrne said. "He weathered all the storms, the recessions and the changing consumer. He managed to always figure out a way to survive in really tough times. Through all the changes and everything else, he kept the core of the restaurant, he kept the seafood [concept]. And he was a good businessman on top of all of that."
Over the decades, Mr. Leppert mentored thousands of employees, many of whom went on to own, operate or manage other restaurants, Byrne said. "Sam Miller's was really an incubator for restaurant people. So many people cut their teeth under Tom at Sam Miller's and The Warehouse."
Sam Miller's Seafood Exchange, as it was initially called, opened at 1301 E. Cary St. in 1972 under different owners. It was the first restaurant in Shockoe Slip at the time.
In 1974, Mr. Leppert and Cliff Cline opened The Warehouse Restaurant, through their Cline Enterprises, at 1210 E. Cary St. — the current location of Sam Miller's. Mr. Leppert was the company's vice president.
Mr. Leppert and Cline owned three restaurants in Old Towne Alexandria, including The Wharf, and were looking for a similar historic area to open another restaurant when they settled on Shockoe Slip.
A year after opening The Warehouse Restaurant, Cline Enterprises bought Sam Miller's Seafood Exchange from the original owners, and the company operated both restaurants and opened a jazz club as well.
The Tobacco Company restaurant opened in 1977, giving Shockoe Slip three fine dining restaurants.
Because of a lease renewal dispute in 1983, Cline Enterprises moved Sam Miller's to the same location as The Warehouse. Eventually the combined restaurant was called Sam Miller's Warehouse, but years later the owners dropped the warehouse part of the name and simply called it Sam Miller's.
Mr. Leppert and Byrne, who had started working at both restaurants as a bartender in 1980, became a partner in Sam Miller's in 1993, buying out Cline's interest.
The new partners ventured in 1995 into taking over the city's first microbrewery, Richbrau Brewery, which had opened down the street in 1993. The two decided in 2000 to split operations, with Byrne taking Richbrau and Mr. Leppert keeping Sam Miller's. Richbrau closed in 2010.
Four buildings at 1208-1212 E. Cary St., including the one housing Sam Miller's, were sold in May for $3.25 million to Momo's Rook LLC and Cary Street Investors LLC, according to the city's online property records. The buildings at 1208 and 1210 E. Cary St. were owned by Shockoe Properties LLC, an entity owned by Mr. Leppert and Mark Gambill, the founding partner of financial firm Cary Street Partners.
"For nearly 50 years, he took care of guests, staff, and friends. His graciousness and winning smile will be missed. His commitment to the local community will live on for years to come," Ken Wall, Sam Miller's current general manager, posted on the restaurant's Facebook page.
Mr. Leppert and others were committed to Shockoe Slip, Byrne said.
"We all worked as a team and we protected the historic district. We got the cobblestones repaired. We got a federal grant to put in all of trees," he said. "We really maintain the integrity and infrastructure and Tom was a big part of that from day one. I would say he was a senior statesman."
Mr. Leppert grew up in New Jersey. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor's degree in business in 1969.
Survivors include his wife, Catherine "Kit" Leppert; sons Tommy and Jimmy; and one daughter, Tess.
