Longtime owner of Sam Miller's restaurant, considered the 'senior statesman' of Shockoe Slip, has died

Thomas D. Leppert, who owned Sam Miller's restaurant in Shockoe Slip for nearly 50 years and was a catalyst in transforming the historic district into a popular spot for other restaurants, hotels and offices, died last week. He was 74.

"He had an amazing restaurant life," said Ren Mefford, a former general manager of Sam Miller's who now is vice president at EAT Restaurant Partners, the Richmond-based restaurant group that operates 13 area restaurants.

Besides owning Sam Miller's for decades, Mr. Leppert was involved in and was a big promoter of Shockoe Slip, particularly in the 1970s when the district was starting to be rejuvenated.

"He was known as the mayor of Shockoe Slip because he was very involved in the development of Shockoe Slip in the '70s," Mefford said.

Michael T. Byrne, a partner with Mr. Leppert for 21 years and a longtime friend, said Mr. Leppert was "really inspirational" in those early years in the development of the Shockoe Slip neighborhood.

But more importantly, he said, is the fact that Sam Miller's is still operating today.