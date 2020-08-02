Jeffrey P. Marks has sold his promotional products company for the second time - two years after he reacquired the business he founded in 1984.
Richmond-based Promotional Considerations was sold to MSP Design Group, a Virginia Beach-based promotional products distributor.
Terms of the deal, announced Friday, were not disclosed. The sale was completed April 30.
Marks said he had been thinking about the next chapter in his life for the last couple of years when MSP Design Group approached him earlier this year about selling his business. He had bought back Promotional Considerations in late February 2018 from Vanguard Industries, who bought it in 2006 and kept Marks on to run the local operations.
"It was a really good opportunity for me and my employees," Marks said about the deal with MSP Design Group. "I have had a great business for nearly 40 years. I am at the point in my career where I have brought some young people along but now it is time to help transition the company."
Marks said he is staying on as vice president of corporate development. MSP Design Group also has retained all eight employees of Promotional Considerations.
Promotional Considerations designs and produces custom products - such as mugs, T-shirts, ink pens, bags and others - that have the logos on them of clients or events. In 2015, for instance, the company supplied and sold promotional items at the UCI Road World Championships bicycle races held in Richmond.
MSP Design Group, founded in 1986, provides more than 20,000 organizations with promotional products, trade show displays and signage and global fulfillment programs.
Combining the two companies should put MSP Design Group in the ranks of the Top 100 distributors in the promotional products industry.
Marks and his team have "a wealth of experience in branding and promotional marketing, and our company will become stronger with MSP and Promotional Considerations joining as one," said Dan Clarkson, a co-owner and CEO of the privately-owned MSP Design Group.
"They are expecting to expand even more," Marks said.
MSP Design's strength has been in the production end of the business and in making embroidered sportswear shirt and T-shirts, Marks said. "Whereas our focus, in addition to the sportswear, has been the promotional products like the mugs and bags and the other hard goods," he said.
The Promotional Considerations name eventually will go away, Marks said. "We are transitioning over to the MSP Design Group name. We are working under both names now, but eventually it will be MSP Design."
Promotional Considerations' offices and warehouse at 3705 Saunders Ave. near the Richmond Technical Center, will remain. MSP Design Group operates a 100,000 square foot e-commerce fulfillment center in Virginia Beach.
