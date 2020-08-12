La Grande Dame, a plus-size designer apparel boutique that has operated in Richmond for 28 years, is closing.
The last day for the store at 5712 Grove Ave., near Libbie Avenue, is Saturday.
"There have been lots of tears shed," owner Art Toth said about customers who have come into the store in the last three weeks since he made the decision to close the shop.
"This is a very personal business. I have had clients who have been clients for nearly 30 years. We have shared a lot over that amount of time," Toth said. "I feel good about the decision but it has been bittersweet."
Toth, 63, opened the first La Grande Dame shop in the Stony Point Shopping Center in South Richmond in 1992 after working as a divisional vice president at Miller & Rhoads and Thalhimers department stores.
About 10 years later, he moved to the current spot on Grove Avenue near Libbie Avenue.
There were many moving parts in his decision to close the business, largely because of the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
"Most of which is that the last six months have been very challenging from a cash flow standpoint and people who actually want to come in and shop because of the current COVID situation," he said.
Fewer manufacturers are making clothing in sizes 12-24. "The plus size area is so specialized that it is some of the first things that the manufacturers stop producing," he said.
Business during the first two months of this year were good - before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
"We were doing some things in here and we were having a great response to it. I was all geared up for an early spring/summer business," Toth said. "Then COVID happened."
He kept the store opened every day since then except once and on Sundays, when the store is closed. "We were able to make appointments with clients," he said.
But the sales were not enough.
"I just didn't see a path forward for the third and fourth quarters to even have enough stock in here as well as enough customers to shop," Toth said.
Few retailers specialize in designer-made apparel in sizes 12-24 for women. His store carried traditional, contemporary and business attire from designers including Eileen Fisher, Lafayette 148, Fridaze and Joan Vass.
Lane Bryant has nearly 700 stores across the country selling mid-priced plus-size apparel, but the company plans to close 150 locations as part of parent company Ascena Retail Group's bankruptcy case.
"I was in a niche business," he said.
Toth isn't sure what he will do once the store closes.
"I am working right now to make sure I close this down properly and we are serving our clients to the very end," he said. "Once this is all shut down properly, then I will think about the next step."
