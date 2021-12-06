Low-cost airline Breeze Airways is adding flights from Richmond to Palm Beach in Florida

This past July, Breeze started nonstop flights from Richmond to three destinations - Charleston, S.C., New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong International Airport and to Tampa International Airport in Florida. The airline offers the services to Charleston twice a week - on Mondays and Fridays - and to New Orleans and Tampa on four days — Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.

“Breeze’s business model is to add ‘nice, new nonstop’ flights on routes where only connecting service is offered by other carriers,” said David Neeleman, Breeze’s chairman and CEO. “We’re excited to introduce Breeze service to South Florida, and look forward to adding more routes from Richmond.”

The company was co-founded by Neeleman, who previously founded JetBlue as well as Brazil’s Azul, Canada’s WestJet and Utah-based Morris Air.

Breeze charges extra for checked or carry-on bags, though it’s free to bring a personal item that fits under the seat, such as a purse, backpack or briefcase. The airline has seats near the front of the plane that cost a little more but provide additional legroom.

In an effort to keep costs down and to offer low fares, Breeze uses a smartphone app to handle all customer interactions, from booking flights to issuing electronic boarding passes. Passengers can’t call the airline — they have to interact online at flybreeze.com or via the app.