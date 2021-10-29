Lowe's now plans distribution center in South Richmond, switching from a proposed site in Hanover County

Home improvements retailer Lowe's has switched the location for a massive distribution center it plans to use in the Richmond region.
The retailer confirmed that it is planning to open a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility at 3021-3205 Commerce Road in South Richmond, just off Interstate 95 near Ruffin Road.
Lowe's plans to start shipping appliances and other items from the distribution center by the summer of 2022, the retailer’s spokesperson Steve Salazar said. The warehouse will be run by a third party, he said.
Putting the distribution center in South Richmond is a change from the retailer's previously announced plans to put a 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center on the site of the former Camptown Races property in northern Hanover County. That center would have been in the planned Graymont Industrial Park off Hickory Hill Road about 2 miles north of Ashland.
Despite the switch, Becknell Industrial, the Indianapolis-based developer of warehouse distribution centers across the nation that was developing the one for Lowe's in the Graymont Industrial Park, is moving forward with the development of the first of five warehouse buildings on the Hanover site as soon as possible, according to a Hanover County government website detailing the project.
An entity tied to Becknell purchased two parcels totaling 189.4 acres for $4,745,750 in September, the county's online property records show.
Meanwhile, work has started a couple of months ago on the new Lowe's distribution center in South Richmond.
The site is in Hourigan Development’s Deepwater Industrial Park, a 110-acre property about 4.4 miles from downtown Richmond and 2.2 miles from the Richmond Marine Terminal.
Hourigan, a Richmond-based construction and development company, acquired that property in late 2017 to develop for build-to-order manufacturing or distribution spaces.
The new warehouse is part of a $1.7 billion investment Lowe's is making across the country in transforming the company's supply chain operations, Salazar said.
The initiative is expected to create nearly 5,000 jobs overall, he said. The Richmond center is expected to employ about 100 people.
Salazar didn't say why Lowe's decided to move the distribution center from the planned site in Hanover to South Richmond.
At the Graymont Industrial Park in Hanover, Hickory Hill Road Virginia LLC bought the two parcels from Henrico County-based Brooks Investments. The address for the Hickory Hill Road Virginia LLC is tied to New York-based Raith Capital Partners.
Raith Capital purchased five distribution centers in Henrico - four near Richmond International Airport and one in the Park Central development - from Becknell in April for a total of $65.6 million, Henrico's online property records show.
Brooks Investments acquired the 157.6-acre parcel in late 2006 for $860,000 from Camptown Charities, the entity that had operated the Camptown Races on that site since 1987. The annual horse racing event with its half-mile oval track ended there in the early 2000s.
A representative from Becknell Industrial did not return phone calls seeking comment about the project.
In March, Becknell submitted site plans for the construction of a 1 million square foot distribution center and four smaller warehouses - one at 300,000 square feet, another at 200,000 square feet, and two each at 100,000 square feet buildings - along with road improvements to the intersection of Hickory Hill Road and Elletts Crossing Road, the county's website shows.
The site plan is under administrative review by the county's Planning Department and other agencies.
A land disturbance permits was issued in early April 6. The county's Department of Public Works issued a permit a mass grading plan on Sept. 20.
In late August, the county Board of Supervisors approved an agreement allowing Becknell to make road improvements on property owned by Hanover at Elletts Crossing Road and Hickory Hill Road.
Neighbors in this bucolic part of Hanover raised concerns about developing Graymont Industrial Park with distribution centers , saying they worry about the influx of tractor trailers and other traffic on the narrow two-lane roads that trucks will have to use to travel the half mile from U.S. 1 to the warehouse.
(804) 775-8123
(804) 649-6379