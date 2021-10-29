Lowe's now plans distribution center in South Richmond, switching from a proposed site in Hanover County

Home improvements retailer Lowe's has switched the location for a massive distribution center it plans to use in the Richmond region.

The retailer confirmed that it is planning to open a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility at 3021-3205 Commerce Road in South Richmond, just off Interstate 95 near Ruffin Road.

Lowe's plans to start shipping appliances and other items from the distribution center by the summer of 2022, the retailer’s spokesperson Steve Salazar said. The warehouse will be run by a third party, he said.

Putting the distribution center in South Richmond is a change from the retailer's previously announced plans to put a 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center on the site of the former Camptown Races property in northern Hanover County. That center would have been in the planned Graymont Industrial Park off Hickory Hill Road about 2 miles north of Ashland.

Despite the switch, Becknell Industrial, the Indianapolis-based developer of warehouse distribution centers across the nation that was developing the one for Lowe's in the Graymont Industrial Park, is moving forward with the development of the first of five warehouse buildings on the Hanover site as soon as possible, according to a Hanover County government website detailing the project.