Lowe's planning 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center in Hanover; neighbors worried about traffic and other issues

"It is going to be really hard for my horses to do what they do with all of those trucks going up and down the road," Mitchell said.

Nate Simon moved from Jackson Ward in Richmond when he and his wife bought two acres across the street in June. He's in the process of renovating the 1917-era home.

"I got out of the city and moved out here to get out of the rat race," Simon said. "I don't think anyone would want to live in front of a distribution center. And that's going to be a huge distribution center."

He's also worried about the traffic. His front porch is less than 30 feet from Hickory Hill Road.

Trucks also will have to go south on the narrow Elletts Crossing Road from Hickory Hill Road to get to U.S. 1, he said. Trucks won't be able to go north on Elletts Crossing Road because a train trestle on the northern portion of that road is too low and too narrow.

Becknell Industrial, an Indianapolis-based developer of warehouse distribution centers across the nation, including some in the Richmond region, is developing the warehouse for Lowe's, the retailer's spokesperson Steve Salazar said.

No site plan for the project has been filed yet with the county.