Lung Association gives Virginia failing grades on smoking prevention, wants licensing of tobacco products

"The data shows us that in order to really have public health benefits or impact behavior, it has to be increased by a significant amount," Casper said about raising the cigarette tax. "Increasing by 30 cents is not a significant amount."

The percentage of adults in Virginia who smoke cigarettes stands at about 14%, while cigarette smoking among high school students is about 5.5%.

However, the overall tobacco-use rate among high school students is about 22.5%, meaning that many teenagers have tried other nicotine products including electronic cigarettes, Casper said.

The report says Virginia is putting about $8.33 million into tobacco-control programs in the current fiscal year, with the federal government contributing another $1.76 million, for a total of about $10.1 million.

However, that spending level is only about 11% of what the CDC recommends that Virginia should spend on tobacco-control programs, while the state gets more than $416 million in tobacco-related taxes and other revenues per year.

Sutton, the Altria spokesman, said the company supported increasing the tobacco purchase age to 21 in Virginia.

"Importantly, the increase in the age-of-purchase for tobacco products to 21 was a goal which groups like the ALA [American Lung Association] said was very important in preventing youth access to tobacco products, which was a key reason why Altria advocated for, and supported, the legislation in Virginia," Sutton said.