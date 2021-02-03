Lung Association gives Virginia failing grades on smoking prevention, wants licensing of tobacco products

Virginia should adopt a licensing system for retailers to sell tobacco products, similar to the current licensing system for selling alcoholic beverages, the American Lung Association and several other public health groups are urging.
The American Lung Association made that recommendation in its annual report on the "state of tobacco control" in the U.S. released last week.
As in previous years, the most recent report gave Virginia failing grades on its tobacco-control policies, funding to prevent youth tobacco use, its indoor smoking rules and access to tobacco cessation services. For instance, Virginia’s spending on tobacco control programs is 11% of what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend.
The report also calls for Virginia to increase its state taxes on tobacco products and include electronic cigarettes in state restrictions on smoking in public places.
"Virginia is one of nine states that does not have a licensing program for retailers that sell tobacco," said Aleks Casper, an advocacy director for the Lung Association. "You need a license to do almost anything. You need a license to sell a hot dog, but you not need a license to sell a tobacco product. We think that would be a good step."
Virginia does impose fines for selling tobacco products to minors, but the health groups want a licensing system under which a retailer's right to sell tobacco could be revoked after several violations.
Without a retail licensing system, Virginia cannot effectively enforce, educate, monitor, or penalize illegal sales of tobacco products, the Lung Association said. Having a strong retail licensing requirement have been found to reduce youth e-cigarette and tobacco use, the group said, citing data.
Legislation introduced during the current Virginia General Assembly by Del. Patrick A. Hope, D-Arlington, would set up a licensing system for selling tobacco products and hemp products. The licensing system would be overseen by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.
The Lung Association was joined by several other health groups including the Medical Society of Virginia and the American Cancer Society in supporting the legislation, Casper said. The bill was advanced by two House of Delegates committees, but a subcommittee of the House Appropriations committee has recommended tabling the legislation.
Henrico County-based Altria Group Inc. the parent company of top U.S. cigarette maker Philip Morris USA, "has generally supported retail licensing," said David Sutton, a spokesman for the company.
The Lung Association also recommended that Virginia increase its current 60 cents per-pack cigarette tax to at least $1 per pack, though the group is not backing any legislation to do that at this time.
The state's tax on cigarettes increased from 30 cents to 60 cents per pack in 2020. The average state tax nationwide is $1.88 per pack.
"The data shows us that in order to really have public health benefits or impact behavior, it has to be increased by a significant amount," Casper said about raising the cigarette tax. "Increasing by 30 cents is not a significant amount."
The percentage of adults in Virginia who smoke cigarettes stands at about 14%, while cigarette smoking among high school students is about 5.5%.
However, the overall tobacco-use rate among high school students is about 22.5%, meaning that many teenagers have tried other nicotine products including electronic cigarettes, Casper said.
The report says Virginia is putting about $8.33 million into tobacco-control programs in the current fiscal year, with the federal government contributing another $1.76 million, for a total of about $10.1 million.
However, that spending level is only about 11% of what the CDC recommends that Virginia should spend on tobacco-control programs, while the state gets more than $416 million in tobacco-related taxes and other revenues per year.
Sutton, the Altria spokesman, said the company supported increasing the tobacco purchase age to 21 in Virginia.
"Importantly, the increase in the age-of-purchase for tobacco products to 21 was a goal which groups like the ALA [American Lung Association] said was very important in preventing youth access to tobacco products, which was a key reason why Altria advocated for, and supported, the legislation in Virginia," Sutton said.
