Macy's to bring its off-price Backstage store-within-a-store concept to the Richmond region this month

Department store retailer Macy’s will open its first area Macy's Backstage off-price shop-within-a-store concept on May 15.

Macy’s Backstage will take over 11,000 square feet of space on the second level of the Macy's full-line department store at Short Pump Town Center in western Henrico County.

The Backstage retail concept features "significant savings on fabulous finds" in apparel for men, women and children, the company said. It also sells merchandise at a discounted price in toys, housewares, home office, home textiles and décor, cosmetics, pet accessories, kid’s shoes, designer handbags and activewear.

“Our Backstage customers can express their personal style through our rotating assortment of on-trend merchandise at great value in a broad range of categories from home décor to the latest fashion,” Michael Hersh, Macy’s vice president of off-price, said in a statement.

Macy’s Backstage aims to compete with discount chains including T.J. Maxx or Nordstrom Rack.

Macy’s said it will open 47 Backstage stores nationwide in 2021 including the one at Short Pump.

The chain has more than 250 Backstage stores, including seven others in Virginia.

It launched its off-price banner in 2015 as a way to compete against discount chains and other retailers that were taking market share from department stores.