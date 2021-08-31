Makeover: Genworth looking to redevelop its corporate headquarters complex in Henrico; moving operations to temporary space

"We are trying to find a cost effective solution to provide space while we get through this redevelopment process," she said.

Genworth, one of the Richmond region's largest private employers with about 850 local workers, didn't give a timetable for the redevelopment plans nor any further details including potential development partners. "We look forward to updating our stakeholders in due course," she said.

***

Genworth is subleasing 88,000 square feet in the eight-story building at 6603 W. Broad St. in Reynolds Crossing, which is across from the headquarters for Altria Group Inc., the parent company of Philip Morris USA. Altria for years had used that building, which was built in 1968 and renovated in 2007.

Genworth didn't say how long it would sublease that space.

Genworth had planned to reopen its offices on Sept. 7, but said in early August that plan had been pushed back until at least October because of the rapid spread of the more contagious delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

The company continues to monitor local COVID-19 trends and has not yet identified an opening date for the Reynolds Crossing space, Rein said.