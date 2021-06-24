Maker of hydroponic farming systems gets $1 million grant, relocates headquarters to Scott's Addition

A startup company that makes indoor, hydroponic farming systems has opened its new headquarters and production site in the Scott's Addition area of Richmond.

The opening of the Babylon Micro-Farms Inc. office comes after the company received a $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation with the potential for $750,000 in follow-on funding to continue development of BabylonIQ, its technology platform designed to operate decentralized, automated micro-farms.

The grant will help the company move further into commercialization. The company had been awarded a $225,000 Phase 1 grant in 2019 to conduct scientific trials of its technology.

Babylon Micro-Farms also completed a $3 million investment round in the first quarter of this year. Investors include Virginia's Center for Innovative Technology, Hull Street Capital, Venture South, and the CAV Angels Group.

The capital raise "helped us move here [to Richmond] and build our team," Alexander Oleson, the company's CEO who co-founded the business with Graham Smith, said Thursday as Babylon Micro-Farms hosted an open-house event at the headquarters.

"A lot of it is about switching from an R&D organization to a sales organization," Oleson said. "We have a backlog of orders to fill."