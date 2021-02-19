Maker of power management equipment plans expansion in Henrico, adding 80 jobs

A maker of power management equipment is planning to expand its operations in Henrico County, adding about 80 jobs.

Eaton Corp. plans to invest $3.6 million to move production from California to a facility the company currently operates at 4200 Oakley Court in eastern Henrico, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced on Friday.

The new jobs will be created as the company expands production of electrical components within the plant’s existing footprint. The plant makes power distribution units, busway and tap off box product lines, remote power panels, static transfer switches and transformers ranging in size and power.

The company has about 230 employees in the greater Richmond area, a spokesperson for Eaton said.

The company plans to add the jobs at the Henrico facility in a phased approach throughout 2021. Positions will include those in engineering, supply chain and human resources as well as manufacturing positions such as assemblers, winders, material handlers, quality technicians, electrical test technicians and machine shop operators.

The company is based in Dublin, Ireland, and has operational headquarters in Beachwood, Ohio. It operates in more than 175 countries and employs about 92,000 people, with 2020 revenue of $17.9 billion.