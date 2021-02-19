Maker of power management equipment plans expansion in Henrico, adding 80 jobs

A maker of power management equipment is planning to expand its operations in Henrico County, adding about 80 jobs.
Eaton Corp. plans to invest $3.6 million to move production from California to a facility the company currently operates at 4200 Oakley Court in eastern Henrico, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced on Friday.
The new jobs will be created as the company expands production of electrical components within the plant’s existing footprint. The plant makes power distribution units, busway and tap off box product lines, remote power panels, static transfer switches and transformers ranging in size and power.
The company has about 230 employees in the greater Richmond area, a spokesperson for Eaton said.
The company plans to add the jobs at the Henrico facility in a phased approach throughout 2021. Positions will include those in engineering, supply chain and human resources as well as manufacturing positions such as assemblers, winders, material handlers, quality technicians, electrical test technicians and machine shop operators.
The company is based in Dublin, Ireland, and has operational headquarters in Beachwood, Ohio. It operates in more than 175 countries and employs about 92,000 people, with 2020 revenue of $17.9 billion.
“Optimizing our existing Eaton footprint in Henrico will ensure that our operations are well-positioned for future success,” said Chris Butler, senior vice president and general manager of Eaton’s Power Quality Division, in a statement. “This investment further solidifies our commitment to our operations in the greater Richmond area, and we look forward to being a longstanding member of this community.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico Economic Development Authority and the Port of Virginia to secure the project for the state and will support Eaton’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides services and funding to companies creating new jobs.
The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program, as well as state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
