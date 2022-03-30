Management of Quirk Hotels in Richmond and Charlottesville goes to Richmond-based Retro Hospitality

Richmond-based Retro Hospitality is taking over the management of both the Quirk Richmond and Quirk Charlottesville hotels from Hyatt Hotels, starting on Friday.

The 74-room Quirk Hotel at the corner of Broad and Jefferson streets in downtown Richmond opened in September 2015 in an Italian Renaissance building that was once a department store.

Local entrepreneurs Ted and Katie Ukrop developed the Richmond property. In 2020, they opened a second property, Quirk Charlottesville. The 80-room hotel sits on the university town’s Main Street, between the University of Virginia and Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

Quirk’s management contract with Hyatt Hotels ends on March 31.

“We want both Quirk hotels to reflect and celebrate their local communities – which is why we selected Retro Hospitality as our new management company. said Ted Ukrop in a statement on Wednesday.

"As a Richmond-based business, Retro’s experience in the boutique hotel space and their local expertise will help us continue to elevate the Quirk Brand, focusing on the guest experience and the arts," Ukrop said. "We are excited about Retro Hospitality’s commitment to our communities, the extent of their network, and their ability to bring us best-in-class operations."