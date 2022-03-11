Manufacturer of nanofiber materials to open production site in Chesterfield

A company that makes materials used in such products as face masks and ventilation equipment is investing about $1 million to open a production plant in the Chesterfield County Industrial Airpark.

Verdex Technologies said Thursday that it plans to start production by this summer in a 3,300-square-foot space in the industrial park adjacent to the county airport.

The company makes nanofibers that are used in such products as masks, air filters and personal hygiene products to prevent certain chemicals or other pollutants from permeating the materials.

“We developed a nanofiber process that does not use chemical solvents,” said Damien Deehan, the co-CEO of the company, which plans to hire four technicians to work at the plant.

Verdex is now focusing on developing materials to be used in heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems that can capture viruses and submicron particles.

The announcement comes after a $3.9 million investment in Verdex to fund research along with equipment by SOSV, an international venture capital firm.