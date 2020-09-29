Manufacturing plant in Chesterfield fetches $21.35 million

A 317,319-square-foot manufacturing plant in Chesterfield County has been sold for $21.35 million.

The 24.17-acre property at 1301 Battery Brooke Parkway in the James River Industrial Center was bought by an entity tied to The Halle Cos., according to Colliers International, which brokered the deal for the seller, J.P. Keegan LP. The transaction closed Friday.

The plant is being used by Hill Phoenix Inc., a Georgia-based designer and manufacturer of commercial refrigerated food display cases used in grocery and convenience stores.

Hill Phoenix has leased the facility since 2009 and recently signed a 10-year lease extension, said Will Bradley, Colliers International's executive vice president who worked on the building's sale with Mark Williford, a vice president at Colliers. Hill Phoenix also is planning to invest an undisclosed amount of money into the operations there, Bradley said.

The property was assessed for $13.58 million, according to Chesterfield's online property records.

This is the second big purchase of industry property in the Richmond region by Maryland-based The Halle Cos. this year.