Manufacturing plant in Chesterfield fetches $21.35 million

A 317,319-square-foot manufacturing plant in Chesterfield County has been sold for $21.35 million.
The 24.17-acre property at 1301 Battery Brooke Parkway in the James River Industrial Center was bought by an entity tied to The Halle Cos., according to Colliers International, which brokered the deal for the seller, J.P. Keegan LP. The transaction closed Friday.
The plant is being used by Hill Phoenix Inc., a Georgia-based designer and manufacturer of commercial refrigerated food display cases used in grocery and convenience stores.
Hill Phoenix has leased the facility since 2009 and recently signed a 10-year lease extension, said Will Bradley, Colliers International's executive vice president who worked on the building's sale with Mark Williford, a vice president at Colliers. Hill Phoenix also is planning to invest an undisclosed amount of money into the operations there, Bradley said.
The property was assessed for $13.58 million, according to Chesterfield's online property records.
This is the second big purchase of industry property in the Richmond region by Maryland-based The Halle Cos. this year.
Another entity tied The Halle Cos. acquired two warehouses - each with about 461,700 square feet of space - on Commerce Road for $78.5 million in January, the city's online property records show.
Those two warehouses, just south of the Bells Road exit off Interstate 95 near the Richmond Marine Terminal, are used as an Amazon distribution center and by Brother International Corp. for its East Coast distribution warehouse.
California-based Panattoni Development Co. bought the 62-acre property west of I-95 in 2017, created the Virginia Interstate 95 Logistics Center and had the two speculative warehouses built.
There also have been other investments in the area, Bradley said.
Last year, vacuum cleaner maker Bissell Inc. opened a 611,500-square-foot facility in the James River Industrial Center across Battery Brooke Parkway from the Hill Phoenix plant.
An entity tied to Bottling Group LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PepsiCo, acquired a 220,000-square-foot distribution center at 1520 Willis Road for $25.9 million in early 2019. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc., a Virginia Beach-based real estate investment trust, sold the property after building the warehouse for PepsiCo.
Just east of that warehouse, Scannell Properties bought a 57.6-acre site for $1.85 million in September 2019, online county property records show.
Scannell has a speculative 405,000-square-foot distribution center under construction.
These projects and recent transactions, Bradley said, show a strong growth story in the region's industrial market that is driving robust investment from a variety of sources.
(804) 649-6379