Mark your calendars: Find out online on May 25 what businesses earn the coveted top rankings among this year’s Top Workplaces

What companies will receive the highest honors as Top Workplaces in the Richmond region?

The big reveal for the coveted top rankings will take place during a free online event at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday May 25.

As part of the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s eighth annual Top Workplaces program, 81 companies, government divisions or nonprofits initially were recognized in March.

The online video presentation will reveal the first-, second- and third-place rankings of businesses in each of four size categories of mega, large, midsize and small.

The virtual event also will spotlight special awards given to four local executives and 12 companies based on standout scores on specific areas.

A special section of The Times-Dispatch will be published on May 30 to highlight the 81 businesses, their rankings and the top companies in each size category as well as the special awards.

Of the 81 companies named as Top Workplaces this year, five businesses are in the mega category, eight businesses are in the large category, 25 companies are in the midsize category, and 43 businesses are in the small category.