Markel consolidates property catastrophe reinsurance under one business unit

Henrico County-based specialty insurer Markel Corp. is consolidating its property catastrophe reinsurance business under one business unit that it acquired in 2018.

The company said Wednesday that it would create a center of expertise for the global property catastrophe reinsurance market by closing its Markel Global Reinsurance property CAT, or catastrophe, unit. Nephila, a Nashville, Tenn.-based reinsurance business that Markel acquired in 2018, will become Markel's single point of entry for serving the property CAT reinsurance market.

"This move allows us to more fully leverage Nephila's market leading competitive position while also generating necessary operational efficiencies," said Markel's Co-Chief Executive Officer Richie Whitt in a statement. "We believe the companies that will win in the future will be those who most efficiently connect risk with capital, and this strategic shift will help us do that in the property CAT market."

Markel said the change will result in about 25 job cuts in the company's global businesses, which employ about 18,600 people.

A spokesman for Markel said none of the job cuts are in the Richmond region.

The company said its Markel Global Reinsurance business will increase its focus on underwriting and growing its casualty and specialty lines under the continued leadership of Jed Rhoads, president and chief underwriting officer.