Markel Ventures buying majority stake in a crane rental fleet operator

The investment arm of Henrico County-based specialty insurer Markel Corp. is buying a majority ownership stake in a business that operates one of the world's largest crane rental fleets.

Markel Ventures said it has entered into an agreement to buy CBP Inc., which operates Buckner, a crane fleet operator that serves large commercial contractors in the construction of wind turbines, stadiums, manufacturing facilities and other complex projects

Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

Buckner is a fourth-generation family business.

It was founded in 1947 in Graham, N.C. as CP Buckner Steel by Clyde Preston Buckner to install reinforcing rods used in large concrete projects. Since then, the company has grown to employ 220 people across multiple locations and has become the industry leader in crawler cranes that can lift in more than a 300-ton capacity.