Markel Ventures buying majority stake in a crane rental fleet operator

The investment arm of Henrico County-based specialty insurer Markel Corp. is buying a majority ownership stake in a business that operates one of the world's largest crane rental fleets.
Markel Ventures said it has entered into an agreement to buy CBP Inc., which operates Buckner, a crane fleet operator that serves large commercial contractors in the construction of wind turbines, stadiums, manufacturing facilities and other complex projects
Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.
Buckner is a fourth-generation family business.
It was founded in 1947 in Graham, N.C. as CP Buckner Steel by Clyde Preston Buckner to install reinforcing rods used in large concrete projects. Since then, the company has grown to employ 220 people across multiple locations and has become the industry leader in crawler cranes that can lift in more than a 300-ton capacity.
"Today Buckner is in a position of strength, and our partnership with Markel adds to that," Doug Williams, Buckner's CEO, said in a statement. "We gain additional support for our growth ambitions yet change nothing about our approach, remaining the humble, hardworking family we have always been. We are excited to continue as managers and owners of this great business knowing this is the right 'forever' decision for Buckner."
Thomas S. Gayner, co-CEO of Markel Corp., said in a statement that Buckner has met the complex needs of its customers in the heavy construction industry through four generations.
"When its customers need a lift - and a heavy one at that - Doug ... and the entire Buckner team are there to make sure the work is done safely, swiftly, and in the spirit of partnership, just as you would expect of a business built for the long haul."
The Markel Ventures subsidiary makes long-term investments in growing businesses outside Markel’s core business in specialty insurance. Markel Ventures focuses on businesses in niche markets.
A little more than 15 years after Markel Ventures was created, the portfolio of businesses has grown to include 21 companies in industries as diverse as fire suppression systems, concierge medicine, construction, technology consulting, decorative plants and fashion leather handbags.
The company has made investments in some Virginia and Richmond-area companies including CapTech, AMF Bakery Systems, PartnerMD, RetailData, Diamond Healthcare Corp., Eagle Construction of Virginia, and Lansing Building Products.
(804) 649-6379