Massad House hotel in downtown Richmond has closed after 60 years, but the building's new owners plan to renovate and reopen the hotel

The Massad House hotel, a fixture in downtown Richmond for about 60 years, has closed.
But plans under new owners call for renovating the hotel, rebranding it and reopening it in the next year or so.
The four-story hotel building at 11 N. Fourth St., along with four other nearby buildings and three parking lots, were sold last week for $4.4 million.
An entity tied to Douglas Development Corp., a Washington-based developer which has significant property holdings in downtown Richmond, acquired the buildings and parking lots from the Massad family or its various business holdings.
John Massad, 92, who used his life savings to buy the hotel building in the early 1960s, said it was time to sell his real estate properties.
"It's sad because I've been in downtown for such a long time. There are lots of memories there. But it was the right decision," Massad said. "I'm just burned out. There comes a time to walk away."
The 75-room hotel closed on Friday, he said.
Closing the Massad House marks the end of a long history for hotel under the Massad family ownership, said Jack Berry, president and CEO of Richmond Region Tourism, the nonprofit organization that offers services to support the area’s hospitality industry.
"They were always very accommodating, gracious and very professional," Berry said. "When budget-conscientious groups would come to town, I would go and inspect the Massad House and inspect the rooms. They were always clean older rooms but very well maintained. It provided a really good alternative for affordable accommodations."
Douglas Development plans to renovate the hotel and reopen it, said Norman Jemal, a principal at Douglas Development, which his father, Douglas Jemal, founded in 1985 and serves as its president.
"We're working through our plans now. It's evolving," Jemal said.
The sale of the Massad family real estate portfolio included a restaurant building at 9 N. Fourth St., which is next to the hotel. Massad's father had bought that building in the late 1950s and the family operated a restaurant there until it started to lease the space to a variety of operators over the years.
The portfolio's other buildings are an apartment building at 10 N. Fourth St., which is across the street from the restaurant; a three-story office building at 400 E. Main St., at the corner of Fourth and Main streets; and an office building at 408-410 E. Main St. Three parking lots are included in the sale.
Nathan Shor of commercial real estate brokerage S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. helped facilitate the sale transaction.
Douglas Development plans to renovate the four-story apartment building, which is currently called the Massad Bldg., Jemal said.
The company owns about 20 buildings in Richmond including the former 23-story Central National Bank building at North Third and East Broad streets and it turned into Deco at CNB, an apartment complex with 200 apartments. Douglas Development bought the iconic structure in 2005 and began redevelopment of it in late 2013.
It also owns the building at 411 E. Franklin St., which it acquired in 2004, that is next to the hotel building on Fourth Street. "It's a nice little cluster of buildings there," he said.
