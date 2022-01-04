Massad House hotel in downtown Richmond has closed after 60 years, but the building's new owners plan to renovate and reopen the hotel

"They were always very accommodating, gracious and very professional," Berry said. "When budget-conscientious groups would come to town, I would go and inspect the Massad House and inspect the rooms. They were always clean older rooms but very well maintained. It provided a really good alternative for affordable accommodations."

Douglas Development plans to renovate the hotel and reopen it, said Norman Jemal, a principal at Douglas Development, which his father, Douglas Jemal, founded in 1985 and serves as its president.

"We're working through our plans now. It's evolving," Jemal said.

The sale of the Massad family real estate portfolio included a restaurant building at 9 N. Fourth St., which is next to the hotel. Massad's father had bought that building in the late 1950s and the family operated a restaurant there until it started to lease the space to a variety of operators over the years.

The portfolio's other buildings are an apartment building at 10 N. Fourth St., which is across the street from the restaurant; a three-story office building at 400 E. Main St., at the corner of Fourth and Main streets; and an office building at 408-410 E. Main St. Three parking lots are included in the sale.