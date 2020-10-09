Medarva opens its first outpatient imaging center

Medarva Healthcare has opened a new outpatient imaging center in the West Creek Medical Park in Goochland County.

The new center, which opened in September, offers diagnostic imaging services, such as MRIs, CT Scans and X-Rays, to patients across Central Virginia.

Medarva, a Richmond-based health care provider and parent company of two large ambulatory surgery centers in the region, is partnering with Radiology Associates of Richmond on the new center.

The diagnostic center is in West Creek Medical Park, where Medarva also has one of its surgery centers. The other surgery center is off Stony Point Parkway near Stony Point Fashion Park.

This is Medarva's first expansion into operating an imaging center. Bruce P. Kupper, the company's president and CEO, called it "a major achievement."

The West Creek Medical Park, located off West Broad Street just over the Henrico-Goochland county line, is part of The Notch at West Creek development.

The facility, at 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, is open Monday to Saturday.