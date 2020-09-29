Medical products distributor Owens & Minor plans to sell $150 million of its stock

Hanover County-based Owens & Minor Inc. is selling $150 million of the company's stock.

The company, a distributor of medical supplies, said Tuesday that it expects to use all, or substantially all, of the net proceeds from the offering to repay debt and will use any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Owens & Minor said it has commenced the underwritten public offering. It also plans to grant underwriters an option to purchase up to $22.5 million worth of additional shares of stock.

The offering is subject to market and other conditions, the company said.

The announcement comes as Owens & Minor stock has been rising dramatically in the last couple of months as the company has benefited from sales of medical supplies during the COVID-19 crisis.

Last week, the Fortune 500 company revised its outlook for its full year 2020 earnings. It now expects adjusted net income of $1.75 to $1.90 per share, up from a previous estimate of $1 to $1.20 per share, partly on the strength of sales of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's stock closed at $23.52, up 8.44%, on Tuesday. It has traded as low as $3.63 per share over the last 52 weeks.

Citigroup, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering. Baird is also acting as a joint book-running manager.