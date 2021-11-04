Merger of two Virginia regional banks being delayed

Plans for two regional financial institutions in Virginia to merge to create the fourth-largest community bank based in the state have hit a snag that will delay when the deal will be completed.

Charlottesville-based Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc., the parent of Blue Ridge Bank, and Fairfax-based FVCBankcorp Inc., the parent company of FVCbank, said late Thursday that it now expects the merger to close in the second or third quarter of next year.

When the two companies announced what they called “a merger of equals” in July, the banks expected the combination to be completed in the fourth quarter or early in the first quarter of 2022.

The deal, if approved, would create a combined company with about $5 billion in assets.

Blue Ridge Bankshares said Thursday it has learned that federal regulators in the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency have identified certain regulatory concerns with Blue Ridge Bank that could impact the application process and timing of the merger.

The company didn’t say what those concerns were, but said that Blue Ridge Bank has already started an initiative to address the OCC’s concerns.