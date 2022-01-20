Merger of two Virginia regional banks has been called off

Merger plans between two regional financial institutions in Virginia have been called off.
Charlottesville-based Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc., the parent of Blue Ridge Bank, and Fairfax-based FVCBankcorp Inc., the parent company of FVCbank, said late Thursday that both companies mutually agreed to terminate the planned merger.
The proposed combination would have created the fourth-largest community bank based in the state.
The companies said the deal was terminated “after careful consideration of the proposed transaction, the progress made towards completing the merger, and the companies’ ability to fully realize the benefits they expected to achieve through the merger.”
“Our boards of directors mutually concluded after careful consideration that it would not be prudent to continue to pursue the proposed merger of our companies. The termination of the merger agreement positions both companies to focus on the consistent growth and value creation they have each delivered through the years,” according to a joint statement by Brian K. Plum, Blue Ridge Bankshares’ president and CEO, and David W. Pijor, FVCBankcorp’s chairman and CEO.
Each company will bear its own costs and expenses in connection with the terminated transaction, and neither bank will pay any termination fee as a result of the mutual decision to terminate the merger agreement, the companies said.
The deal had hit a snag in November when Blue Ridge Bankshares said it had learned that federal regulators in the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency have identified certain regulatory concerns with Blue Ridge Bank that could impact the application process and timing of the merger. The company didn’t say what those concerns were.
When the two companies announced what they called “a merger of equals” in July, the banks expected the combination to be completed in the fourth quarter or early in the first quarter of 2022. In November, it moved back the merger date to be completed in the second or third quarter of this year.
The deal, if it had been completed, would have created a combined company with about $5 billion in assets with 36 branches and mortgage offices in three states and the District of Columbia.
Blue Ridge has 26 offices primarily in the Richmond region, Northern Neck, Hampton Roads, Piedmont, Southside and Shenandoah Valley areas of Virginia, along with mortgage offices in Virginia and North Carolina. It had assets of $2.69 billion as of Sept. 30.
FVCbank has 10 offices in Northern Virginia; in the District of Columbia; and in Maryland. It had assets of $2 billion.
The planned merger would have come after Blue Ridge Bankshares completed a merger last February with Henrico County-based Bay Banks of Virginia Inc., the parent company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank. Virginia Commonwealth Bank branches converted to Blue Ridge’s systems and name in May.
