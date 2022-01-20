Merger of two Virginia regional banks has been called off

The deal had hit a snag in November when Blue Ridge Bankshares said it had learned that federal regulators in the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency have identified certain regulatory concerns with Blue Ridge Bank that could impact the application process and timing of the merger. The company didn’t say what those concerns were.

When the two companies announced what they called “a merger of equals” in July, the banks expected the combination to be completed in the fourth quarter or early in the first quarter of 2022. In November, it moved back the merger date to be completed in the second or third quarter of this year.

The deal, if it had been completed, would have created a combined company with about $5 billion in assets with 36 branches and mortgage offices in three states and the District of Columbia.

Blue Ridge has 26 offices primarily in the Richmond region, Northern Neck, Hampton Roads, Piedmont, Southside and Shenandoah Valley areas of Virginia, along with mortgage offices in Virginia and North Carolina. It had assets of $2.69 billion as of Sept. 30.

FVCbank has 10 offices in Northern Virginia; in the District of Columbia; and in Maryland. It had assets of $2 billion.

The planned merger would have come after Blue Ridge Bankshares completed a merger last February with Henrico County-based Bay Banks of Virginia Inc., the parent company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank. Virginia Commonwealth Bank branches converted to Blue Ridge’s systems and name in May.