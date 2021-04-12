Michael Hild, founder and CEO of Live Well Financial, will have his day in federal court starting Tuesday to face securities fraud counts

Hild also thanked God. "You carried me when I was too weak to walk. You provided for me at every turn and at just the right moment. When I was too ignorant to understand, You still didn’t drop me. Only a fool would refuse to believe after what I have seen," Hild wrote.

"And so I go. May your future be as rich with life as my past has been. I pray for the opportunity that our paths may cross again, some day, some where. And if that isn’t God’s plan, then I’ll see you on the other side," according to the Facebook post.

Hild also gave a shout out to Dusing, a former federal prosecutor whom Hild hired in March 2020 to replace a team of lawyers from the Murphy & McGonigle firm in New York.

"My heart goes out to the kindness and generosity of childhood friends. There is no greater spiritual journey than placing your life in someone else's hands who has known you since you were a boy and entrusting that person to speak the truth for you. Thanks Ben for fighting for my life as if it were your own," Hild's post said.

Hild founded Live Well Financial in April 2005 and served as the fast-growing mortgage company's CEO until the company abruptly shut down on May 3, 2019.