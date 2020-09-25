Midlothian Book Exchange will continue under new owner

Davidson, who has been a customer for years, decided to visit the store one day in early July when books were selling for 75% off.

"We came in to say goodbye," Davidson said, noting that her mother and Graydon's mother had taught at J.B. Watkins Elementary School in the early 1970s and Davidson's father knew the store while a county police officer whose beat included that area of Midlothian Turnpike.

While at the store, the idea struck her - what about buying the Midlothian Book Exchange herself. "I looked at my mom and my mom said 'Why don't we think about doing it.' And then the pieces of the puzzles fell into place and we bought it."

The sale initially was supposed to be effective Sept. 1, but Davidson's basement flooded in mid-August and she needed more time to get that taken care of before taking on the ownership of a bookstore.

When Davidson signed the purchase agreement, Graydon said she stopped liquidation sale and "tried to go back to normal and try to reinvigorate the store."

Davidson said she doesn't plan any major changes to the operations of 7,200-square-foot store.