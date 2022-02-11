Moonshine sampling for free: Belle Isle Craft Spirits opens tasting room in Manchester where patrons can try up to four flavors

Belle Isle Craft Spirits has opened a tasting room at its Manchester distillery. Even better: customers can sample up to four different kinds of moonshine for free.

Belle Isle has set up a picture perfect bar on the floor of its distillery where customers can try up to four products -- from its bestseller Honey Habanero to new runaway hit Lemon Lavender -- in half-ounce tastings, neat and chilled, at no cost.

“This is the only place where you can try our entire lineup because some of these varieties aren’t carried in stores yet,” said Brandon Day, the company's director of marketing.

Current flavor infusions at Belle Isle also include Blood Orange, Pineapple Coconut, Cold Brew Coffee, Ruby Red Grapefruit, Peppermint Patty and Strawberry Matcha and Pumpkin Pie, which can only be found at the distillery, as well as the Black Label flagship and a 100-proof version. The retail price of most bottles is $24.99.

Belle Isle had hosted occasional samplings at ABC stores, but that came to a screeching halt during the height of the pandemic.

“We’ve been trying to sync up how to reengage the physical experience with customers in person,” Day said. "To have those face to face, one-on-one tastings, you get to have a real conversation with folks. That’s been huge."

Made from 100% organic corn, Belle Isle's unaged corn whiskey offerings are smooth enough to work well in pretty much any vodka-based cocktail. Indeed, the company's slogan is Replace Your Vodka.

“It’s a great way for visitors to try and buy something new; something that maybe they were too nervous to purchase online without trying first or they didn’t have access to at their local ABC store,” Ashley Mills, a spokesperson for Belle Isle, added.

The distillery takes up 14,000 square feet of space with distilling tanks and the bottle line where bottles are filled and shipped. Picnic tables are located just outside the loading dock.

There is also a retail shop where customers can buy Belle Isle T-shirts and cocktail-to-go kits, as well as Belle Isle canned cocktails such as Honey Hab & Pineapple or Ruby Red and Soda, a four pack of which retails for $9.99.

This year, Belle Isle will be rolling out three more new bottled products.

Customers will be able to sample new releases in the tasting room before those items are revealed online, Day said, hinting to a new flavor infusion that will be released in March. Belle Isle is hoping to host several launch events at the distillery as well this year.

One bright side to the pandemic: in 2020, ABC began to allow Virginia distillers to ship direct to consumer, which Belle Isle said has been instrumental to its survival.

“I don’t know if we would have survived without it,” Day said.

Belle Isle now ships to 40 other states, perfect for gifting or for regular consumption. “Now we’re able to be competitive on the national level,” Day added. Belle Isle takes shipping orders on its website at: https://www.belleislecraftspirits.com/

But don’t show up to the Manchester distillery expecting a bar or a winery experience.

Because of ABC regulations, aside from the half-ounce tastings, customers are not allowed to drink on the distillery premises. Customers can purchase bottles of Belle Isle Moonshine, canned cocktails and cocktail to go kits, but they cannot be consumed on the premises.

“This is more about education,” Day said. “People always ask, ‘What is moonshine? What does it taste like?’ And now you can find out here.”

The tasting room is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Belle Isle will extend the hours when it starts launching new releases next month.