More than 80% of CarMax workers getting one-time bonus

Most CarMax employees are getting a one-time bonus.
The Goochland County-based automotive retailer said Wednesday that more than 80% of its 25,000 workers will receive some sort of a bonus. The company has about 2,200 employees in the Richmond region.
Full-time employees will get $500 while eligible part time workers who were employed by March 1, 2020, will receive $250. Bonuses for eligible workers hired after March 1, 2020 will be prorated, the company said.
The remaining 20% of employees not covered under this one-time bonus plan are eligible for other bonus plans, the company said.
CarMax did not provide a total dollar amount for this bonus program.
The chain said it was giving out the bonuses to recognize the commitment and dedication that employees have made in the past year in the midst of a challenging year because of the pandemic and the introduction of new offerings.
“Associates are the heart of CarMax, and I think it’s truly remarkable how well they adapted over the past year to meet the expectations of our customers, all the while implementing new and exciting consumer offerings that have transformed our business,” said Bill Nash, the retailer’s president and CEO, in a statement.
“No one could have forecasted the challenges that we all faced this year,” he said. “Our associates have worked tirelessly to take care of each other and our customers, and this reward is in appreciation of their efforts.”
Last April, CarMax required about 15,500 workers nationwide to take unspecified amount of unpaid furlough as the coronavirus pandemic began taking an economic toll on the chain. Most of the affected employees worked at one of CarMax’s stores that were closed then because of state government mandates but some workers were affected as the company reduced staffing at other locations because demand for used cars had declined.
About 450 of those workers who were furloughed were in Virginia.
Also last year, CarMax completed the roll out its omni-channel car buying experience where customers can buy a car either completely from home, in-store or a combination of both.
CarMax has its corporate headquarters in the West Creek office park in Goochland. It also has one of its call centers there.
The chain, the nation’s largest retailer of used vehicles, has more than 220 stores. It operates two stores in the Richmond region — the chain’s first location on West Broad Street at Interstate 64, that opened in September 1993, and one off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County.
(804) 649-6379