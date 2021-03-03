More than more than 80% of CarMax workers getting one-time bonus

Most CarMax employees are getting a one-time bonus.

The Goochland County-based automotive retailer said Wednesday that more than 80% of its 25,000 workers will receive some sort of a bonus. The company has about 2,200 employees in the Richmond region.

Full-time employees will get $500 while eligible part time workers who were employed by March 1, 2020, will receive $250. Bonuses for eligible workers hired after March 1, 2020 will be prorated, the company said.

The remaining 20% of employees not covered under this one-time bonus plan are eligible for other bonus plans, the company said.

CarMax did not provide a total dollar amount for this bonus program.

The chain said it was giving out the bonuses to recognize the commitment and dedication that employees have made in the past year in the midst of a challenging year because of the pandemic and the introduction of new offerings.

“Associates are the heart of CarMax, and I think it’s truly remarkable how well they adapted over the past year to meet the expectations of our customers, all the while implementing new and exciting consumer offerings that have transformed our business,” said Bill Nash, the retailer's president and CEO, in a statement.