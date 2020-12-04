Mosaic Catering + Events buys building near Scott's Addition for event space

For about 15-plus years until around 2012, the restored hall was used as The Marquee event space. It later was used by a church, but it has been vacant in recent years.

Mosaic bought the building next door - at 3001 Cutshaw Ave. - and moved into that space in late 2013 for its headquarters. For 45 years until 2000, that building, built in 1930, had housed by C.P. Dean & Co., the billiard table retailer which relocated to Westmoreland Street.

The Mosaic headquarters building, which combines catering operations and the catering kitchen, shares a parking lot with the newly acquired building.

Buying the 3015 Cutshaw Ave. building has been years in the making, Traylor said. "It finally came to fruition," he said, noting that the company considered buying the building shortly after it moved into its new space. "We couldn't do that back then as we were much smaller."

Part of the building could be divided and used by a retail tenant, he said. Two parties have expressed interest in leasing part of the space. "We have not gotten any farther than that. We are entertaining ideas," he said.

Brokers with commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the sales negotiations for the buyer and the seller.

Mosaic started in 1995 as a gourmet sandwich shop. It has since turned into restaurant - now at the River Road Shopping Center - and catering operations in Richmond and Charleston, S.C.