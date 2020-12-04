Mother-and-daughter duo set to debut a Black-owned supermarket in Henrico (copy)

Renée Thompson Truehart has had her eye on the Henrico County grocery store space for years.
Previous supermarkets tended to have a quick turnover rate, she said.
But when she saw a “for lease” sign on the 35,000-square-foot space at 5118 Richmond Henrico Turnpike, she jumped at the opportunity to lease it herself.
Plans call for opening Darrell’s Family Supermarket in the Meadowood Square Shopping Center at the corner of Azalea Avenue and Richmond Henrico Turnpike sometime late December or early January.
Truehart and her family are working through some hurdles on their journey to opening day — they are currently looking for a refrigeration specialist to inspect the store while securing wholesale distributors to supply the supermarket with groceries and other products.
“We’re hoping to open before Christmas. We’re doing everything in our power to make sure that happens,” Truehart said.
Opening the store is important on several fronts, she said.
Tyra Gallagher, Truehart’s daughter and manager of the grocery store, says it is vital for people like her family to provide fresh produce to nearby residents. “It’s something that’s very important to be able to bring healthy foods and produce to an area,” she said.
The space, previously a FoodRite supermarket, lies on the outskirts of a food desert, as stated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Food deserts are areas in which residents, typically low income or low access, have limited means to purchase nutritious and affordable food, according to USDA.
The closest grocery stores to the planned Darrell’s Family Supermarket are less than 2 miles to the west — where a Food Lion and Walmart Neighborhood Market operate.
Growing up in Highland Park, Truehart and her mother frequented the same grocery store decades prior when it was the Meadowood Supermarket. She recalls having limited options to grocery stores when raising her own children.
Opening the store does present some challenges, she admits.
The store is still in the process of finding a wholesale food supplier that is willing to accept financial terms that work for her. It also is planning to host a vendor casting call to attract locally owned products that fit the store’s needs.
Truehart has never run a supermarket or a retail store. She’s been in residential real estate for 10 years, while Gallagher works in health care as a dialysis technician.
And while opening a grocery store has been a dream of Truehart’s for years, her ultimate goal is to own the entire shopping center in the next few years.
Opening a grocery can be challenging. Unlike chains that have more buying power, which enables them to offer lower prices, independent grocers like hers are trying to find ways to offer affordable prices to shoppers.
Darrell’s Family Supermarket also doesn’t have a big financial backer, but the store is trying to raise money through a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $95,000.
Despite the obstacles, Truehart said she’s on a mission to create an inviting atmosphere for all of her future patrons.
She wants Darrell’s Family Supermarket to pride itself on its customer service. Truehart wants to emulate the service offered by restaurant chain Chick-fil-A or at Carlie C’s, an independent grocer in North Carolina.
The moment Truehart walked into the Carlie C’s, she said she was impressed with the store’s approach in appealing to its Black customers while offering affordable goods.
“Customer service is paramount,” said Norm Gold, the store developer and operator of The Market @ 25th, the 25,000-square-foot grocery store at Nine Mile Road and North 25th Street in Church Hill.
Independent grocers have the opportunity to place further emphasis on their customer service, he said. “As an independent store, you’ve got to find something that makes you stand out above all others.”
Gold opened the grocery store in late April 2019 with hopes of bringing popular food items and services to the lower income, predominantly Black community that surrounds it. The store boasts having a pharmacy, deli, fresh fish and seafood, sushi counter and salad bar.
While the store still has yet to make profit each month since it opened, Gold said the pandemic has elevated sales by 25% since March with the number of customers shopping also on the rise.
Gold focused a majority of his efforts in building quality customer service.
He hired CARITAS Works, a workforce development program, to instill skills for workers to be successful.
He went out into the community and spoke with groups of people for them to get comfortable with him and The Market @ 25th.
Since the start of the pandemic, the store has extended a helping hand to customers by offering transportation services for select customers and delivery options.
The part of Richmond near The Market @ 25th has the highest concentration of poverty in the region. It is also home to four large public housing communities.
But The Market @ 25th, as well as the mixed-use development that the store is part of, is financially backed by Steve Markel and his wife, Kathie. Markel is the chairman of the Henrico-based specialty insurer Markel Corp.
Darrell’s Family Supermarket aims to feature more than just the basics, Gallagher said, adding that she and her mother hope to have options that appeal to all shoppers, such as vegan goods or craft beer.
Truehart is open to the idea of dedicating a section of the store for a pharmacy, and is talking with a local pharmacist to run it.
The store is named after Truehart’s brother, Darrell, who died in early October from pulmonary hypertension due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Truehart says the grocery is a way the family is paying homage to him.