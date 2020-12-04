Mother-and-daughter duo set to debut a Black-owned supermarket in Henrico

Gold opened the grocery store in late April 2019 with hopes of bringing popular food items and services to the lower income, predominantly Black community that surrounds it. The store boasts having a pharmacy, deli, fresh fish and seafood, sushi counter and salad bar.

While the store still has yet to make profit each month since it opened, Gold said the pandemic has elevated sales by 25% since March with the number of customers shopping also on the rise.

Gold focused a majority of his efforts in building quality customer service.

He hired CARITAS Works, a workforce development program, to instill skills for workers to be successful.

He went out into the community and spoke with groups of people for them to get comfortable with him and The Market @ 25th.

Since the start of the pandemic, the store has extended a helping hand to customers by offering transportation services for select customers and delivery options.

The part of Richmond near The Market @ 25th has the highest concentration of poverty in the region. It is also home to four large public housing communities.