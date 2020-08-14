Multiple employees at Target store in Short Pump test positive for the coronavirus

Multiple employees at the Target store at 11290 W. Broad St. in the Short Pump area of western Henrico County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the chain confirmed Friday.

Target did not say how many employees tested positive.

The chain also did not identify the workers or their jobs at the store or say when they tested positive.

Store employees said workers were told last week about one employee testing positive and were told this week about another.

"We’re working in close partnership with local health departments and can share that we’ve been notified that our Glen Allen store on West Broad Street has experienced multiple team member positive cases of the coronavirus," a company spokeswoman said in a statement. "We’ve communicated directly with these team members, who went into quarantine and are following all health department guidelines. We’re paying these team members while they’re on leave."

An employee at that same Target store tested positive for the coronavirus in April.

After learning of the most recent cases, Target said it undertook a deep clean and sanitized the store. It also said it is providing all of store employees with masks, gloves and thermometers.